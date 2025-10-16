CPSC Announces New Product Safety Warnings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HolyBase Infant Walkers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using TreeCute Infant Walkers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SXDFSA Children's Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burns; Violates the Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Uoxin Crib Bumpers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

