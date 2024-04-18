CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Chibebe Snuggle Pods Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Ban on Infant Pillows; Sold Exclusively on Chibebe.com

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using the Chibebe Snuggle Pods because they pose a suffocation hazard to infants. The snuggle pods violate the infant pillow ban because of their flexible fabric covering, loose filling, and ability to easily flatten and conform to an infant's body or face.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the manufacturer, Millisage LLC, d/b/a Chibebe, of Sheridan, Wyoming, but the firm has not agreed to recall these infant pillows or offer a remedy to consumers.

The snuggle pods were sold online at chibebe.com from September 2021 through November 2023 for about $99. CPSC evaluated the snuggle pods in the "Bloom" style and images of other models and determined that all the company's snuggle pods sold in a variety of styles and colors are subject to the federal ban. When filled, the snuggle pods measure 28.4 in (L) by 20.5 in (W) and are inclined. The seat is made from stretch Lycra material and the base is made from polyester fabric. The snuggle pods come with a harness, a toddler seat, and an inner filling bag for the beans.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the snuggle pods immediately, separate the snuggle pod case and inner filling bag, and dispose of the snuggle pod case and inner filling bag, as well as the bead filling.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 24-204

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission