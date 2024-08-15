CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using COLOR TREE Strollers Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Strollers; Imported by Karmas Far and SmartTech Mobile USA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of COLOR TREE strollers because they pose risks of entrapment and strangulation to children. The products violate the federal safety regulations for strollers because a child's head can become entrapped between the seats and grab bars, posing a strangulation hazard.

CPSC issued Notices of Violations to the importers, Karmas Far Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, California and SmartTech Mobile USA Inc., of Jacksonville, Florida, both of which have been unresponsive to a recall of this product.

The strollers have a black frame and grab bar and a gray fabric seat and canopy. "COLOR TREE" is printed on the canopy and "Karmas Far Inc." is printed on the back of the seat frame. The strollers were manufactured in China and sold on Karmasfar.us, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Ebay.com for between $90 and $120 from November 2021 through November 2023.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using and dispose of the strollers immediately. To destroy the products, first detach the wheels, then remove the grab bar, fabric seat and canopy. Dispose of the pieces in the trash in accordance with local garbage collection policies. Do not sell or give away these hazardous strollers.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 24-343

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission