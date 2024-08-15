CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using DNYSYSJ & OUKANING Cradle Swings Due to Suffocation & Fall Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Cradles and Infant Swings; Sold on Amazon.com by HangBao and Lushui; Risk of Death or Serious Injury

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using DNYSYSJ and OUKANING cradle swings because they pose suffocation and fall hazards for infants.

CPSC is aware of an infant's death in 2021 reported as occurring in a cradle swing with a similar design, including a similar thick, segmented sleeping pad with an occupant restraint system. A three-month-old was sleeping in the cradle swing and then found unresponsive.

The cradle swings violate the federal safety regulations for bassinets and cradles. The swings pose a suffocation risk due to the folds of the segmented sleeping pad, and due to the thickness of the sleeping pad. In addition, the swing poses a fall hazard because the sides are too low to contain the infant above the thick sleeping pad. Additionally, the occupant restraint system within the sleep area could restrict the infant's movement, violating the federal safety regulations for infant swings as well as the federal safety regulations for bassinets and cradles. The DNYSYSJ cradle swings also violated other safety requirements for infant swings including unintentional folding.

The CPSC issued Notices of Violation to the sellers, henanyaopushiyeyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as HangBao and zhudongkun for the DNYSYSJ brand and Chengduzhishanditongshangmaoyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Lushui and Fuli for the OUKANING brand. They did not agree to recall these cradle swings or offer a remedy to consumers. In addition, the cradle swings were reportedly sold by several other sellers on Amazon.com, including KUMOYOU and JAJADAH for the DNYSYSJ brand and Yangjiafu and FUYINGHAO for the OUKANING brand. These cradle swings may have been sold on other websites as well.

The DNYSYSJ cradle swings were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2024 for between $95 and $130. CPSC tested the pink cradle swings, and CPSC is aware the cradle swings were also sold on Amazon.com in blue, dark blue, gray and khaki. The cradle swings are powered using the included USB charging cord. They have a thick mattress with three segments and a combination waist and crotch restraint system. The cradle swings include a removable head pillow, a removable mesh and fabric canopy, two hanging toys, an attached tray and cupholder accessory, and a gray and white remote control. The brand name "DNYSYSJ" and seller name are not identified on the product.

The OUKANING cradle swings were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through February 2023 for between $80 and $145. CPSC tested the pink cradle swings, and CPSC is aware the cradle swings were also sold on Amazon.com in blue and khaki. The cradle swings are powered using AA batteries or the included USB charging cord. They have a thick mattress with three segments and a combination waist and crotch restraint system. The cradle swings include a removable head pillow, a removable mesh and fabric canopy, two hanging toys, and a white remote control. The brand name "OUKANING" and seller name are not identified on the product.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the cradle swings immediately and dispose of them . Do not sell or give away these hazardous cradle swings. To destroy the cradle swings, first disassemble the product. Cut-up the sleeping pad and fabric sides of cradle swing, and then dispose of the pieces. The remote contains a lithium coin battery which should be disposed of in accordance with local requirements. During disposal, keep the coin battery in the remote control away from children because the consequences of a child swallowing a battery can be immediate, devastating and deadly.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-336 NO PHOTOS

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission