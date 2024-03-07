CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using EVERCROSS EV5 Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using EVERCROSS EV5 hoverboards because they pose a risk of fire to consumers. CPSC has received one report of a fire, resulting in substantial property damage to a residential building in New York City in May 2023.

The hoverboards are manufactured in China by Jinhua Smart Electric Technology Co. Ltd. The hoverboards are black, blue or pink. EVERCROSS is printed on the front of the hoverboards. They were sold online on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Likesporting.com, Lowes.com, Newegg.com, Ridefaboard.com and Walmart.com for between $180 and $300 from July 2021 to the present.

EVERCROSS has not agreed to recall these hoverboards or offer a remedy to consumers.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery packs from the hoverboards and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures. Never throw lithium batteries into the trash or general recycling. Instead, take them to your local battery recycler or hazardous waste collection center.

Report incidents involving these hoverboards, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 24-143

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission