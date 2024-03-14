CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Faddare 16.4 Foot Extension Power Cords Due to Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Faddare 16.4 Foot Extension Power Cords because they have undersized wiring posing shock and fire hazards. The extension cords do not comply with the wire gauge requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for power cords.

The extension cords were sold online at www.amazon.com from August 2021 through April 2023 for between $6 and $11. The Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) B09BNBQ6CM is found in the product's URL bar and also found in the product details section of the listing on Amazon.com under "Additional Information." The extension cords were sold in a clear color and are 16.4 feet long and advertised for multipurpose household use for both indoor and outdoor applications. There have been 12 reports of the wire in the extension cords overheating. No injuries have been reported.

CPSC notified the seller, Great Effort of China, but the firm has not responded to requests for a recall. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice from Amazon directly.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the extension cords, and destroy them by unplugging, cutting the cord, and safely disposing in the garbage.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

