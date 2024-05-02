CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Floatstep Dock Ladders Due to Risk of Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Injuries; Manufactured by Atlantic Aluminum and Marine Products

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of fingertip amputation and crushing injuries associated with the use of Floatstep dock ladders. The dock ladders have pinch points which can cause fingertip crushes and amputations. Two people have suffered fingertip amputations while using the ladders in incidents in Kentucky in 2022 and Florida in 2018.

The manufacturer, Atlantic Aluminum and Marine Products Inc., of Lantana, Florida, has not agreed to an acceptable recall of the dock ladders at this time.

The Floatstep dock ladders are designed to rise out of the water when not in use. The main components of the ladders are a base with bushings that is attached directly to the dock and a hollow ladder that slides up and down the bushings. The pinch points are located on the rear of the ladder in between the bushings and the inside of the hollow ladder. There are four pinch points. The first set of pinch points is between the top of the bushing and the top of the hollow ladder. The other set of pinch points is between the bottom of the bushing and the bottom of the hollow ladder. These pinch points are located on both the right and left side of the ladder.

The dock ladders are made of aluminum, with a black plastic float at the bottom of the sliding ladder. "FLOATSTEP" is printed on the top of the float. The ladders have a hollow sliding ladder rail which can have three to 10 steps. The ladders continue to be sold online at DockGear.com, Havendock.com, TMPmarine.com and boatliftanddock.com.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these dock ladders. Stop using and dispose of the dock ladders immediately .

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Under section 6(b) of the Consumer Product Safety Act, the CPSC is required to include with this press release any comments from the manufacturer or a summary thereof. The company objects to this press release. The company states that in the two incidents resulting in injury, the ladder was not installed per Atlantic Aluminum's instructions. The company states that specifically, the ladders were installed and utilized without the instructed rubber stoppers being installed at the pinch points. Atlantic Aluminum states that it has manufactured hundreds of the FloatStep ladders and the FloatStep ladders have been safely utilized on thousands of occasions. Atlantic Aluminum states that the rubber stoppers either eliminate or significantly reduce the significance of an injury if a finger inadvertently reaches the pinch point. Atlantic Aluminum maintains that the FloatStep ladders are safe when installed and utilized as instructed.

Release Number: 24-214

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission