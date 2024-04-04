CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Portable Fuel Containers

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using refillable fuel bottles sold by Shenzhen Pink Vine Technology because they pose a risk of poisoning and burns to children due to lack of a child resistant closure, which violates the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act.

The fuel bottles pose a flash fire hazard to all users due to lack of a flame mitigation device. Under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, portable fuel containers manufactured after July 12, 2023, must have flame mitigation devices that impede the propagation of a flame into the container. The manufacture dates of the Shenzhen Pink Vine Technology fuel bottles are unknown. Additionally, the label lacks mandatory safety information, violating the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

The fuel bottles were sold on Walmart.com from an unknown start date through January 2024 for around $16. The fuel bottle is red with a black cap and white markings bearing "multi fuel stove", "FUEL BOTTLE" and "1000ml" with "DANGER", other warnings, and instructions in English. Chinese characters also appear on the bottle.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller Shenzhen Pink Vine Technology Co. Ltd., of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these fuel bottles or offer a remedy to consumers. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the fuel bottles immediately and to dispose of them empty as normal refuse.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 24-186

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission