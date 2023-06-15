CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Girasol Wrap Your Baby Sling Carriers Due to Failure to Meet Federal Safety Standard; Fall Hazard

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Girasol Rainbow Love Woven Wrap sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them. CPSC also urges consumers to avoid similar products from Girasol because they likely pose the same risk.

CPSC testing revealed the Girasol Rainbow Love Sling Wrap carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention. Additionally, the instructions contain incomplete warning statements required for the sling carriers. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018, are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

The importer Baby Earthling LLC (d/b/a Wrap Your Baby), of Mountainair, New Mexico, has not agreed to recall the sling carriers.

These sling carriers were sold online at www.wrapyourbaby.com until November 2022 for between $120 and $165. The carriers are made of a woven cotton fabric in a rainbow print that starts with red on one end, then orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and ending with violet on the other end. The sling carriers were in sizes 5 to 9, 2.60 meters to 6 meters (8.5 feet to 19.6 feet) and are intended for infants weighing between 8 and 35 pounds.

CPSC is aware of other similar Girasol sling carriers offered for sale online at www.wrapyourbaby.com in the following models: Girasol Sherwood Woven Wrap Carrier, Girasol Rainbow Baby Woven Wrap, Barefoot Rainbow Girasol Woven Wrap, Sunshine Rainbow Girasol Woven Wrap, Girasol Atlantis Woven Wrap, Girasol Ocean Rain Woven Wrap, Girasol Wisteria Purple Woven Wrap, and Girasol Earth Woven Wrap but has not specifically tested the safety of those carriers, for which test samples are not currently available. 

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the sling carriers, cut the wraps to prevent future use, and dispose of the product. Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

