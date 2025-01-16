CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HAIYEATBNB Electric Immersion Water Heaters Sold on Amazon.com Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using HAIYEATBNB HAIYE03 Electric Immersion Water Heaters because they pose a risk of serious injury and death due to fire and burn hazards. The product is intended to be immersed in water for the purpose of heating the water.

Ningbo Ocean International Trading Co. Ltd, of China, manufactures this product and has been unresponsive to CPSC requests for information about this product or to conduct a recall.

CPSC is aware of 29 reports of the defective electric immersion water heaters igniting, melting, smoking or overheating, including at least 11 reports of fires. The defective electric immersion water heaters will catch fire if the unit is not completely submerged in water.

The defective electric immersion water heaters are metal tubes with several heart-shaped holes stamped into the metal and an attached yellow plastic power cord. The words "IMMERSION HEATER" and "AUTOMATIC POWER-OFF" are printed on the packaging in green. The defective electric immersion water heaters were sold on Amazon.com from June 2023 through November 2024 for about $20.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately dispose of the electric immersion water heaters . There is no remedy for consumers because the manufacturer is refusing to cooperate with CPSC.

Report incidents involving these electric immersion water heaters, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 25-089

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission