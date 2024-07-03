CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Hush Hutting Crib and Play Yard Mattresses Due to Suffocation Risk and Fire Hazard; Violation of the Federal Regulations for Crib Mattresses and Mattress Flammability; Sold at Amazon.com

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jul 03, 2024, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain Hush Hutting Crib Mattresses and play yard mattresses due to flammability and suffocation risks.

There is a risk of suffocation with the Hush Hutting 5" Memory Foam Crib Mattresses, Pack and Play Mattress Toppers, Pack and Play Foldable Mattresses, Memory Foam Crib Mattresses, Pack and Play Breathable Bamboo Mattresses, and Pack and Play Mattress Pads because the mattresses are too thick or are undersized in violation of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses. These products also fail to meet federal regulations for warnings, labeling and consumer registration requirements.

The Hush Hutting 5" Memory Foam Crib Mattress also poses a fire hazard because it fails to meet federal flammability requirements.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, QiDong ShenSheng MaoYi Co. Ltd., of China, doing business as Hush Hutting.  Hush Hutting has not agreed to recall these mattresses or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 28,900 crib and play yard mattresses were sold on Amazon.com from September 2022 through August 2023 for between $30 and $70. CPSC testing determined the following crib and play yard mattresses violate federal safety regulations:  

Product

Description

Hush Hutting 5" Memory
Foam Crib Mattress

Dual Sided Waterproof, Double-Layer, Removable Bamboo
Mattress Cover, White & Blue

Hush Hutting Pack and Play
Foldable Mattress Topper

Trifold Pack n Play Mattresses, Foldable Memory Foam
with Washable Cover, 38"x26"x3", Includes Carry Bag

Hush Hutting Pack and Play
Mattress

Portable Mattress Topper, Memory Foam Mattress with
Removable Cover, 38"x26"x3"

Hush Hutting Memory
Foam Crib Mattress

Waterproof, Portable Baby Mattress with Removable
Bamboo Mattress Cover, 52"x28"x2", White

Pack and Play Breathable
Bamboo Mattress

Waterproof Pack and Play Mattress, Breathable Bamboo,
Memory Foam with Removable Zippered Cover,
38"x26"x3", White

Hush Hutting Pack and Play
Mattress Pad

Portable Pack N Play Mattress Pad, Memory Foam with
Removable Zippered Cover, 38"x26"x3"

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these crib and play yard mattresses immediately, and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements for mattresses. Do not sell or give away these hazardous mattresses.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 24-294

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

