CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Jangostor Water Beads Due to Chemical Toxicity Hazard, Violation of Federal Ban of Hazardous Substances; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Jangostor Large Water Beads. The large water beads contain levels of acrylamide in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. If one of these large water beads is ingested, it can pose a risk of toxicity to children causing adverse health effects.

CPSC is also aware of two incidents in which two-year-old children each required surgery to remove Jangostor Water Beads after ingesting them. Ingested water beads can grow inside the body. This can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages, or life-threatening injuries that can require surgery to remove the water beads.

Jangostor, located in China, has not agreed to an acceptable recall. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

The Jangostor Large Water Bead sets were sold online at Amazon.com from March 2017 through November 2023 for about $10. The product comes in two sizes, a bottle containing 11 ounces of large water beads and a bag containing 3.5 ounces of large water beads. The large water beads are partially hydrated and come in eight colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink and clear. The front of the packaging is yellow with "Jangostor" and "Large water beads" printed on the top left. The estimated number of pieces is printed on the left side in a red box; "Just add water" and "BOUNCY, Squishy, & Beautiful" are printed in a green box. "Made is China" is printed on a white sticker on the back of the container and the bag.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using Jangostor Large Water Beads immediately and dispose of the product in the trash.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-163

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission