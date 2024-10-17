CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Kindly Toys Busy Board Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Violation of the Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Parts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Kindly Toys Customized Busy Board Toys because the toys have small parts that can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Kindly Toys, of Vietnam, but the firm has not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall of this product.

The wooden board toy includes letters, shapes, a clock, a car and a plane that detach from the board. There are additional pieces with interactive movement that do not detach from the board. The hands of the clock, beads, and propeller of the plane components of the product can break, creating small parts that pose a choking hazard. There are no markings on the product. The letters are customizable at the time of order to spell any name.

The Customized Busy Board Toys are being sold online at kindlytoys.com and Amazon.com for about $50.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the toys immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous toys.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

