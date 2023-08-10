CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using La-La-Me Infant Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Fails to Meet Safety Requirements for Infant Sleep Products

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

10 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using La-La-Me infant loungers because they do not comply with mandatory federal safety standards for infant sleep products and pose a suffocation risk and fall hazard to infants.

The loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC's Infant Sleep Products Rule, creating an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The failures include not having a stand, and not meeting the requirements for side height, fabric-sided openings, markings, labeling and instructional literature. The lounger and its packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain required information, such as the date of manufacture, required for children's products including durable infant or toddler products.

The seller, La-La-Me, of Bellmore New York, has not agreed to a recall. 

The infant loungers are advertised as Organic Newborn Loungers and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors including crème beige, petal pink, sky blue and white. The loungers were sold online for between $60 and $130. LaLaMe is printed on a label on the loungers.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the loungers, cut the fabric, and dispose of the cut up lounger. Although the Infant Sleep Products rule applies to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, CPSC urges firms to consider stopping sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture. These loungers also do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging required for durable infant or toddler products as mandated by Congress. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

  • The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.
  • Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.
  • Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist

Release Number: 23-254

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

CPSC Approves Rules Implementing Bans on Inclined Sleepers for Infants and Crib Bumpers

New Product Safety Recalls

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.