CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation & Hyhuudth Loungers Manufactured by Ningbo Tree Nest Children Products Due to Suffocation, Fall & Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Regulations; 5 Infant Deaths Reported

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth loungers because they were advertised as sleep products but create an unsafe sleep environment posing risks of suffocation, entrapment and falls for infants and the manufacturer has not agreed to conduct a recall.

CPSC is aware of a total of five infant deaths reported as occurring in Mamibaby, Yoocaa and DHZJM-branded baby loungers.

Mamibaby: Two infants aged 10-days and five-months old died in 2020 and 2021 in Mamibaby-branded baby loungers when the products were used for bedsharing. Yoocaa: Two infant deaths were reportedly associated with Yoocaa-branded baby loungers including one in 2021 involving a three-month-old who was reportedly placed in a Yoocaa-branded baby lounger on top of an adult bed and then found fatally entrapped between the adult bed and the bedroom wall. The other death occurred in 2022, involving a four-month-old who was reportedly found unresponsive after being placed to sleep in a Yoocaa-branded baby lounger with a blanket. DHZJM: The fifth infant death occurred in 2020 in a DHZJM-branded baby lounger involving a four-month-old who was reportedly found unresponsive and face down on a blanket that was placed on top of the lounger. This death was previously reported in a CPSC warning on June 6, 2024 .

The Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM and Cosy Nation baby loungers evaluated by CPSC violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. All five brands of baby loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

Ningbo Tree Nest Children Products CO., Ltd., of China, is identified as the manufacturer on the Yoocaa, DHZJM, and Hyhuudth loungers, and is reported to be the manufacturer of the Mamibaby and Cosy Nation branded loungers sold on Amazon.com.

At this time, the manufacturer has not agreed to recall the following violative products: Mamibaby-branded baby loungers were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2023 through December 2023 for about $43. Mamibaby-branded and Cosy Nation-branded baby loungers were sold online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between $31 and $50. Yoocaa-branded baby loungers were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2023 for between $20 and $87. DHZJM-branded loungers were sold online at Amazon.com from April 2019 through November 2023 for between $17 and $49. Hyhuudth-branded baby loungers were sold online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through August 2024 for between $39 and $46.

However, two third-party sellers of these products agreed to recall the particular products they sold. Specifically, Hangzhoumeixiajianzhushejiyouxiangongs, of China, doing business as MEIXIA Shop and Softbless recalled [LINK] the Mamibaby and Cosy Nation-branded baby loungers sold on Amazon.com. He Nan Ji Bu Gong Yi Pin You Xian Gong Si, of China, doing business as Yoocaa Direct recalled the Yoocca-branded lounger on November 2, 2023. It appears these two third-party sellers did not sell the branded baby loungers at the time of the infant deaths and/or did not sell the styles and printed fabric options involved in the infant deaths.

The Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth-branded baby loungers were sold in multiple styles and printed fabric options by various third-party sellers and on other websites.

All five brands of baby loungers included tags sewn inside the lounger covers which state in part, "SLEEPING SET." Most Mamibaby, DHZJM, Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth baby loungers evaluated by CPSC also included a tag sewn onto the exterior of the lounger cover with the applicable brand name. CPSC is also aware of some units sold without a sewn-on brand tag. DHZJM and Hyhuudth baby loungers also include a manufacturer tag sewn inside the lounger cover stating "Ningbo Tree Nest Children Products CO. ltd." Yoocaa baby loungers evaluated by CPSC did not include on-product brand name labels but did identify the manufacturer "Ningbo Tree Nest Children Products Ltd" on the packaging.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using and destroy Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation, and Hyhuudth baby loungers immediately and seek a recall remedy if available. Do not sell or give away these hazardous baby loungers. To destroy the product, remove the fabric cover, cut-up the lounger cover and interior sleeping pad, and then dispose of the pieces in the trash or textile recycling in accordance with local garbage collection policies.

Although the Infant Sleep Products regulation is applicable to products manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, these loungers do not have a required date of manufacture label on the product, and therefore, CPSC urges consumers to stop using all Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth baby loungers. Further, CPSC continues to advise firms to stop sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-338 NO PHOTOS

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission