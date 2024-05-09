CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Mega-Tac Permanent Adhesive Due to Risk of Poisoning; Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Mega-Tac Permanent Adhesive, Silicon Liquid Glue because the glue bottles do not comply with the child resistant packaging requirements under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), posing a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested.

The liquid glue is required to have child-resistant packaging under the PPPA because the product contains four percent or more of methanol by weight. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the importer Genesis Inc., of Puerto Rico, but the firm has not agreed to recall this product or offer a remedy to consumers.

The translucent, white, plastic Mega-Tac permanent adhesive bottles have a blue, pointy cap. They were manufactured in Taiwan and imported from August 2019 through June 2021 and sold by Genesis and other craft, gift, clothing, and office supplies stores in Puerto Rico, including Detalles Impresos, Capri Guaynabo and Mundo Lápiz. Mega-Tac, the bottle size 3.38 oz (100 ml) and the UPC number 603836100083 are printed on the bottle's white label.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the bottles immediately and dispose of the product in accordance with local disposal laws.

Report any incidents involving injury or a product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

