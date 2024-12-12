CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using NLFGUW Electric Gel Ball Blaster Toy Guns Due to Eye Injury Hazard; Violation of the Federal Regulations for Projectile Toys; Sold by US TK on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using NLFGUW electric gel ball blaster toy guns. The toy guns fail to comply with federal safety regulations for projectile toys, so that the projectile's impact can injure a child's eye.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, US TK, of China, but the firm has not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall of this product.

The toy guns were sold in pink camo and came with goggles, a USB charger, gel beads, a gel bead hopper, a connector, a gun head, a rechargeable battery, a USB cable and a target. "NLFGUW M416 ASSAULT RIFLE" and "GEL BALL BLASTER" are printed on the package. The toy guns were sold online at www.amazon.com from April 2023 through September 2024 for about $29.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the toy guns immediately and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements. Do not sell or give away these hazardous toy guns.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 25-062

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission