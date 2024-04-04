CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using OmvedTherapies Baby Pillows Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Ban on Infant Pillows

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using the OmvedTherapies infant pillows because they pose a suffocation hazard to infants. The pillows violate the infant pillow ban because of their flexible fabric covering, loose filling, and ability to easily flatten and conform to an infant's body or face.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the manufacturer, Omved Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., of India, but the firm has refused to recall these infant pillows or offer a remedy to consumers.

The pillows were sold online at Amazon.com and Omved.com from February 2023 through February 2024 for between $20 and $30. The pillowcase is light gray with a bright yellow zipper and has the Omved logo of a large circle with a smaller circle beside it on the corner of the case. The inner pillow is filled with lavender and mustard seeds. The small pillow is 7.5 inches by 9.8 inches and the large pillow is 7.9 inches by 13.8 inches. The pillow also came with the "Baby Care Kit" and the "Mom & Baby Care" kit.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant pillows immediately, separate the pillowcase and pillow, and dispose of the pillowcase and pillow, as well as the lavender and mustard seed contents.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 24-188

