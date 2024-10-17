CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters because they pose fire and burn hazards. CPSC has received seven reports of the electric scooters overheating, smoking, melting, or igniting, with one ignition resulting in a fire causing a burn injury and substantial property damage to a residential apartment building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November 2023.

Swagtron, of South Bend, Indiana has not been responsive to CPSC's request for information about this product or for CPSC's request for a recall.

CPSC is also aware of 139 reports of fire or other thermal incidents involving other Swagtron products. Consumers should consider these reports, the lack of information about compliance with voluntary safety standards, and the company's failure to provide safety information about their products to CPSC when deciding whether to buy or use the company's products.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using and charging these electric scooters and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

The electric scooters are sold in black or silver colors. "SWAGGER 5" is printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars The electric scooters are sold at Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam's Club and online at SWAGTRON.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com, SamsClub.com and TractorSupply.com from 2019 to the present for between $140 and $607.

Note: Lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this battery in the trash.

Report incidents involving these electric scooters, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

