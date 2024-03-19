CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Tuladuo Water Bead Sets Due to Chemical Toxicity Hazard, Violation of Federal Ban of Hazardous Substances; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Tuladuo Water Bead Sets. The large water beads contain levels of acrylamide in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. If one of these large water beads is ingested, it can pose a risk of toxicity to children causing adverse health effects.

CPSC is also aware of an incident in which a one-year-old child required surgery to remove a large Tuladuo water bead after ingesting it. Ingested water beads can grow inside the body. This can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages or life-threatening injuries that can require surgery to remove the water beads.

The Tuladuo Water Bead sets were sold online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2023 for between $10 and $20 by Tuladuo US. The Water Bead sets were also sold online at Amazon.com by Dohuan US.

Tuladuo US, located in China, has not agreed to an acceptable recall. Dohuan US, located in China, has not responded to CPSC's request for a recall. Consumers who purchased the product will receive this notice directly.

This warning concerns two sets of Tuladeo Water Beads. One set consists of a plastic container with 50,000 small water beads, 50 large water beads in a plastic bag, one plastic scooper spoon, two plastic funnels, four plastic spatulas, one mesh bag and five beige balloons. Some of these sets come in a blue cardboard box with "Tuladuo" on the front panel in red.

Another Tuladuo Water Bead set consists of 50,000 small water beads, 50 large water beads in a plastic bag, 12 ocean animal toys, eight cups, a funnel, seven tools/tweezers, 10 balloons and an inflatable mat in a clear plastic bin.

The large water beads were sold in nine colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, purple, white and clear. The small water beads were sold in seven colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, black and clear.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the Water Bead Sets immediately and dispose of the product in the trash.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 24-162

