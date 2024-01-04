CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using ZAUTNKN.INC Lithium-Ion Replacement Battery Packs for Dyson Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using ZAUTNKN.INC lithium-ion replacement battery packs because they pose a risk of fire to consumers.

The battery packs are not compliant with UL 1642, meaning that their performance and safety have not been verified to meet national safety standards. The battery packs are manufactured in China by Ganzhoushimeizishengwukejiyouxiangongsi and are listed as replacements for battery packs used in cordless V6 Dyson vacuum cleaners. The ZAUTNKN.INC battery packs are not a Dyson or Dyson authorized product. There have been three reports of fires and one report of smoke inhalation associated with the battery packs.

The battery packs are silver-colored and are intended by Ganzhoushimeizishengwukejiyouxiangongsi to clip into the handle of select Dyson vacuum cleaners. They are 3,000 mAH battery capacity, 21.6 volts when fully charged and were sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q for between $15 and $40. The battery manufacturer claims the battery packs are compatible with Dyson V6 models: SV04, SV03, SV05, SV06, SV07, SV09, vtc4, DC58, DC59, DC61, DC62, DC72, DC74, V6 Animal and V6 Motorhead.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery packs from vacuums and dispose of them following local ordinances or regulations. Never throw lithium batteries into the trash or general recycling. Instead, take them to your local battery recycler or hazardous waste collection center. The manufacturer has not agreed to recall these battery packs or offer a remedy to consumers.

Dyson advises against the use of third-party batteries in its products due to potential safety concerns.

Report incidents involving these batteries, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov .

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

