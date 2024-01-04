CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using ZAUTNKN.INC Lithium-Ion Replacement Battery Packs for Dyson Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com

News provided by

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

04 Jan, 2024, 10:01 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using ZAUTNKN.INC lithium-ion replacement battery packs because they pose a risk of fire to consumers.

The battery packs are not compliant with UL 1642, meaning that their performance and safety have not been verified to meet national safety standards. The battery packs are manufactured in China by Ganzhoushimeizishengwukejiyouxiangongsi and are listed as replacements for battery packs used in cordless V6 Dyson vacuum cleaners. The ZAUTNKN.INC battery packs are not a Dyson or Dyson authorized product. There have been three reports of fires and one report of smoke inhalation associated with the battery packs.

The battery packs are silver-colored and are intended by Ganzhoushimeizishengwukejiyouxiangongsi to clip into the handle of select Dyson vacuum cleaners. They are 3,000 mAH battery capacity, 21.6 volts when fully charged and were sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q for between $15 and $40. The battery manufacturer claims the battery packs are compatible with Dyson V6 models: SV04, SV03, SV05, SV06, SV07, SV09, vtc4, DC58, DC59, DC61, DC62, DC72, DC74, V6 Animal and V6 Motorhead. 

CPSC urges consumers to immediately remove the battery packs from vacuums and dispose of them following local ordinances or regulations. Never throw lithium batteries into the trash or general recycling. Instead, take them to your local battery recycler or hazardous waste collection center. The manufacturer has not agreed to recall these battery packs or offer a remedy to consumers. 

Dyson advises against the use of third-party batteries in its products due to potential safety concerns.

Report incidents involving these batteries, or any product-related injury, on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.  

About the U.S. CPSC  
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years. 

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
-  Visit CPSC.gov.
-  Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. 
-  Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
-  Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
-  Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
-  Contact a media specialist.  

Release Number: 24-054

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Also from this source

New Product Safety Recalls

New Product Safety Recalls

The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. BlendJet ...
New Product Safety Recalls

New Product Safety Recalls

The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. TJX...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Product Recalls

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.