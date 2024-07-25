CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using ZonLi Home Baby Loungers Due to Suffocation, Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Safety Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of ZonLi Home Baby Loungers because they pose suffocation, fall and entrapment hazards for infants.

The baby loungers violate federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

The loungers were sold online at Amazon.com from December 2022 through February 2024 for between about $27 and $50. "ZONLI HOME" is printed on a tag sewn onto the interior of the lounger's removable pink fabric cover. CPSC tested the pink baby lounger, and CPSC is aware ZonLi Home branded baby loungers were also sold on Amazon.com in additional fabric colors and prints including beige, mint green, natural and pink elephant.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to a seller of the ZonLi Home Baby Lounger, Jiujiangsanyinglaowufuwuyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Sarah-Home and Kuang JinLong, but the firm has not agreed to recall these loungers or offer a remedy to consumers. In addition, ZonLi Home baby loungers were sold by several other sellers on Amazon.com, including Thirdream, qinghua che doing business as ZONLI HOME, yongxiang wang doing business as ZoniLi Home, Viki Direct, and AmazingDealz1.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using and destroy all ZonLi Home baby loungers immediately. To destroy the product, first remove the fabric cover. Cut-up the lounger cover and interior sleeping pad, and then dispose of the pieces in the trash or textile recycling, in accordance with local garbage collection policies.

Although the Infant Sleep Products regulation is applicable to products manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, these loungers do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging, and therefore, CPSC urges consumers to stop using all ZonLi Home baby loungers. Further, CPSC continues to advise firms to stop sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

