CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Floatwheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards; Can Stop Suddenly, Throw Riders Off Posing Fall and Crash Hazards

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of death and serious injuries with Floatwheel's self-balancing electric skateboards. CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using all Floatwheel models (Floatwheel adv and Floatwheel adv pro). CPSC also advises that imports of the Floatwheel skateboards may be subject to enforcement action at U.S. ports to prevent their importation.

Floatwheel, of China, has refused to agree to CPSC's request for a recall of these products and has refused to supply information to CPSC about the products.

CPSC evaluated the Floatwheel products and found that they can suddenly stop or stop balancing the user, which can throw a rider off the board, posing fall and crash hazards that can be life threatening. CPSC is aware of multiple reports on social media sites of incidents involving the Floatwheel ejecting riders, including consumers reporting injuries. Because Floatwheel refused to cooperate with CPSC's investigation, the total number of incidents, injuries and/or fatalities associated with the product are presently unknown and CPSC has been unable to investigate any reported incidents.

Floatwheel self-balancing electric skateboards have a single wheel in the middle of the board and front and rear footpads where the rider stands astride the wheel. The Floatwheel logo – a circle with three wavy lines – appears on the side of the skateboard.

The Floatwheel skateboards have been sold since approximately 2020, and are currently sold on a Russian website for between $1,600 and $1,800.

CPSC urges consumers not to buy the Floatwheel. If you already own one or purchased one, you should immediately stop using it. CPSC urges consumers NOT to resell or donate the Floatwheel so others are not put in danger by the hazard.

Report incidents with the Floatwheel and any dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 24-213

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission