CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Montebello ST and DRT63ST Gas Fireplaces; Multiple Fires Reported

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of death and serious injuries from certain Innovative Hearth Products (IHP) gas fireplaces. CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the Montebello ST and DRT63ST fireplaces.

The window glass assembly of the fireplace can allow air to enter the fireplace and direct flames downward, overheating and igniting flammable material under the fireplaces. Fires can ignite under floors and behind walls, where they are not easily visible. CPSC is aware of multiple residential fires involving the Montebello See-Through and DRT63ST fireplaces.

The manufacturer, Innovative Hearth Products LLC, went out of business and is unable to conduct a recall.

From 2011 through March 2021, the fireplaces were marketed and sold nationwide for between $10,400 and $13,000 under the Lennox, Astria, or Superior brand names, as the "Montebello See-Through" or "Montebello ST" and the "DRT63ST" models. Fireplaces manufactured after March 2021 are not affected by this hazard.

Fires have occurred even with fireplaces that were professionally installed and maintained. Because consumer or professional reinstallation of the window glass assembly may not prevent the fire hazard, consumers should have the fireplace replaced or have the gas line professionally sealed.

Report incidents involving the Lennox, Astria, or Superior gas fireplaces, or any product-related injury, to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

