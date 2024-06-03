CPT Group, Inc. Announces Live Webcast: "Navigating Court Scrutiny: Best Practices for Selecting and Working with Class Action Administrators"

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group is dedicated to providing unparalleled opportunities for legal professionals to deepen their knowledge and expertise in class action settlement administration. We are thrilled to announce an upcoming complimentary live webcast in collaboration with Lawline: "Navigating Court Scrutiny: Best Practices for Selecting and Working with Class Action Administrators," scheduled for June 12th at 2:00 PM ET.

This webcast will be guided by esteemed industry leaders, including attorneys Simon Grille, Esq., Cari Laufenberg, Esq., Kenneth Zielinksi, Esq., and class action administration expert Julie Green. The session will explore the evolving landscape of Court scrutiny over the administrator selection process, focusing on the critical task of choosing and collaborating with these professionals to meet the rigorous standards set by the courts.

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND

Gain insights from seasoned professionals specializing in class action litigation and the administration selection process. Our panel of experts will provide practical strategies to excel in this challenging field. Key Considerations: Understand the essential factors that courts prioritize in the administrator selection process, including qualifications, data security, insurance coverage, conflicts of interest, and financial relationships. Learn what is necessary to satisfy court requirements and ensure compliance.

Although the focus is on , this course offers valuable insights for legal professionals involved in class action litigation across the country, making it indispensable beyond state borders. CLE-eligible Event: Participate in discussions and hear insights on the most significant developments and challenges affecting class actions.

This program encourages live interaction, allowing participants to engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session. Don't miss the opportunity to have your questions addressed in real-time by experts in the field.

Enhance your expertise in class action administration by joining us for this informative webcast. Secure your spot today by registering here or visit www.cptgroup.com for more information.

About CPT Group, Inc.: CPT Group is a leading provider of class action settlement administration services, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and expert guidance to legal professionals nationwide.

