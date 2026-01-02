If you own or previously owned a Rheem Water Heater, or a home or other structure where one was installed, you may be eligible for benefits

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed class action settlement in West v. Rheem Manufacturing Company, and Melet Plastics, Inc., Case No. 2:24-cv-09686-CAS-MAAx, United States District Court Central District of California.

Si desea una traducción al Español del Aviso de Clase, por favor visite www.RheemDrainValveSettlement.com/Documents.

What is this about? The Action alleges Defendants are liable for damages related to their round poly drain valve sold independently and as a part of water heaters provided, manufactured, and sold by Defendants between 2019 and 2023.

Who is affected? The Settlement Class consists of all individuals and entities that own or have owned Class Products and/or who own or have owned homes or other structures physically located in the United States, in which the Class Products are or were installed.

What does the Settlement provide? Class Members who submit a valid claim may receive either: The Settlement provides (a) reimbursement of up to $1,500 for Documented Losses and (b) a Two-Year Automatic Parts-Only Warranty Extension (without the need to submit a claim), OR a One-Year Elective Parts-and-Labor Warranty Extension, OR a Replacement Brass Drain Valve.

How do I file a claim? You must complete and submit a Claim Form, either online or via U.S. Mail by March 20, 2026. Claim Forms are available for download or online submission at www.RheemDrainValveSettlement.com.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : You will receive the Two-Year Parts-Only Warranty Extension but no payment, and you will give up your right to sue Defendants over the claims resolved in the Settlement. You will remain a Class Member and bound by the Settlement if the Court approves it.

Exclude Yourself : If you ask to be excluded, you will not receive any benefit, but you may be able to file your own lawsuit against Defendants for the same claims. Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator no later than February 20, 2026.

Object : If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may submit an objection stating why you do not like the Settlement. To object, you must provide timely written notice of your objection to the Settlement Administrator as provided below no later than February 20, 2026.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on May 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PST to consider final approval of the Settlement, any requested award of attorney's fees and expenses and class representative service awards. You may attend the It hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information, and to view the Long Form Notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement with a list of the affected Class Products, and other case -related documents, go to www.RheemDrainValveSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-271-1105, by email at [email protected] or by writing to West v. Rheem Manufacturing Company, and Melet Plastics, Inc., c/o CPT Group, Inc., PO Box 19504, Irvine, CA 92623.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE.

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.