CPT Group, Inc. Appoints Jon Stein as Vice President of Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in class action settlement administration, is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan M. Stein as Vice President of Business Development. Jon brings more than 30 years of experience as a litigation attorney and legal services professional, further strengthening CPT Group's commitment to delivering trusted, client-focused settlement administration solutions.

Jonathan M. Stein, Esq., Vice President of Business Development, CPT Group, Inc.

Jon joins CPT Group after serving as Director of Class Action & Remediation Solutions at Epiq, where he was responsible for generating millions of dollars in new business revenue and negotiating multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts. During his tenure, he was recognized as a President's Club honoree, exceeding his annual sales revenue plan by 125%, and advised attorneys nationwide on complex settlement administration strategies.

Earlier in his career, Jon was a law firm partner and senior litigation attorney, representing consumers and shareholders in high-stakes class action, securities, M&A, and derivative litigation. His extensive litigation background includes negotiating numerous complex settlements and securing millions of dollars in recoveries on behalf of clients, giving him a unique practitioner's perspective on the needs and expectations of class action counsel. Jon is licensed to practice law in Florida and is admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts of Florida; the District of Colorado; the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit; and the United States Supreme Court.

Jon's approach to business development is grounded in trust, responsiveness, and long-term partnerships. His deep understanding of the litigation lifecycle allows him to collaborate closely with attorneys to deliver efficient, defensible, and tailored settlement administration solutions.

"We're excited to welcome Jon Stein to CPT Group as we continue to grow. Jon's deep understanding of the class action space and commitment to client services reflect the values that CPT Group is built on. We look forward to the impact he will make on our clients and the relationships he will help strengthen across the industry."

In his new role, Jon will focus on:

Partnering with class action counsel to develop strategic, client-centered settlement administration solutions





Leveraging his litigation and administration expertise to support complex and high-value cases





Strengthening long-term client relationships through responsiveness, transparency, and trusted guidance

"I'm excited to join CPT Group and collaborate with a team that's built such a strong reputation in the industry for reliable, results-driven class action administration," said Jon Stein. "CPT's values of accountability, service, and operational strength are exactly what I was looking for in my next role. I'm looking forward to working with attorneys nationwide to help ensure their matters are administered efficiently with precision and care."

Outside of his professional work, Jon enjoys watching Florida Gator football and basketball, is an avid Miami Dolphins fan, and spends his free time golfing and mountain biking. He is also a proud father of two children, whom he considers his greatest joy and proudest accomplishments.

With Jon's addition, CPT Group continues to expand its leadership team with experienced professionals who bring both legal insight and a deep understanding of settlement administration.

About CPT Group, Inc.

CPT Group is a nationally recognized class action settlement administrator, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to law firms, corporations, and government agencies nationwide. Learn more at www.cptgroup.com.

