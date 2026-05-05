CQ Medical® Enhances Patient-Specific Cancer Treatment Capabilities Through .decimal® Acquisition

AVONDALE, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CQ Medical, the global leader in patient radiotherapy positioning and healthcare innovation, today announced the acquisition of .decimal, a precision manufacturer of patient-specific beam shaping devices and advanced technologies used in cancer treatment.

Serving the radiotherapy clinical community for more than 40 years, .decimal is a trusted partner known for its rapid production of customized, patient-specific devices—typically manufactured and shipped within 1–2 days of order receipt. To date, the company has delivered over 500,000 patient-specific treatment devices, and actively serves more than 900 cancer centers across the United States.

CQ Medical was formed in 2022 through the combination of CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, bringing together decades of expertise in essential radiation therapy positioning and immobilization solutions. The CQ Medical portfolio covers a range of clinical applications, including devices for precision stereotactic treatment and proton therapy, implantable fiducial markers for image-guided radiotherapy, customizable thermoplastic patient immobilization, and patient transfer systems for radiotherapy and interventional cardiology & radiology procedures.

The addition of .decimal's product lines strengthens CQ Medical's portfolio of essential radiotherapy consumables and expands its ability to meet the specialized needs of clinical partners. The acquisition also enhances CQ Medical's manufacturing and technology capabilities, enabling future innovation through integration with .decimal's software platform and specialized production expertise.

"We are excited to welcome the highly talented .decimal team to CQ Medical," said Michael Galbus, Chief Executive Officer of CQ Medical. "Their commitment to quality and patient care aligns closely with our mission to improve care and outcomes through a passion for innovation. Together, we are well positioned to accelerate advancements in radiotherapy and deepen our collaboration with clinical and research partners."

Richard Sweat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of .decimal, added, "CQ Medical is the ideal partner to advance .decimal's technology and expand its impact. I am proud to see the company enter this next phase of growth, where our combined capabilities will continue to support clinicians and improve patient care worldwide."

Following the acquisition, .decimal's operations will continue from its Sanford, Florida facility, ensuring continuity of service, quality, and support for customers. CQ Medical will work closely with .decimal's customers to ensure a seamless transition while maintaining the high standards both organizations are known for.

About CQ Medical

CQ Medical is the global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy, cancer care, and workflow solutions. Headquartered in Pennsylvania with employees worldwide, the company builds on more than 80 years of combined expertise from its legacy organizations, CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, delivering advanced hardware and consumables including patient immobilization and positioning products, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Kelsey Zylstra, Marketing Director, [email protected], visit CQmedical.com or connect with CQ Medical on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE CQ Medical