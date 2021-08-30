CQG Announces Connectivity to Brazilian Exchange B3 for Trading and Market Data

CHICAGO and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, announced today that it has added to its global network of exchanges B3, one of the world's largest financial market infrastructure companies.

CQG's clients around the world can now obtain trading and market data access to the Brazilian markets for their listed commodities, interest rates, treasury, and equities products. B3 trading customers in Brazil and throughout the world can also benefit from CQG's comprehensive suite of trading front ends and APIs.

According to Claudio Jacob, Clients and Business Development Managing Director at B3, the partnership with CQG is strategic for the Brazilian exchange, as it helps investors from all over the world to access stocks, futures, indices, and market data from this important global market in Latin America. "The Brazilian capital market is currently going through a period of expansion. This year alone, more than 44 companies were listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, compared to 28 in 2020. The number of retail investors has also grown significantly, from 700,000 in 2018 to more than 3.8 million in 2021. In addition, our mini contracts have been showing outstanding performance in terms of volumes. An example of that is the Mini Ibovespa Index Futures, which reached a year-to-date average daily volume of 17.3 million by the end of June, a 64% growth year-on-year, and now the second most liquid contract in FIA's Equity Index Futures and Options Contracts ranking. Another example is the Mini US Dollar Spot Futures, which grew 52% in the same period, the third contract in FIA's FX Futures and Options Contracts ranking," stated Jacob.

Alli Brennan, CQG Managing Director, Head of the Americas, said: "We have long had an interest in expanding into Brazil and are excited about the opportunities there, both with local clients in the region looking for new trading tools and for our international customers seeking access to B3's growing markets. Connecting to B3 was a logical next step for CQG, and we appreciate our partners at the exchange for what we believe will be a fruitful connectivity partnership."

About B3

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the main financial market infrastructure companies in the world and one of the largest in terms of market capitalization among global leaders in the exchange industry. B3 connects, develops and enables the financial and capital market and, together with customers and society, boosts Brazil's growth. It trades in stock exchange and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain. Headquartered in São Paulo and with offices in London and Shanghai, B3 performs important functions in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability.

B3. With the market. For the future.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com .

