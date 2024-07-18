CRŪ Winery Announces Chowder Cook-Off Contest

SOLEDAD, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, CRŪ Winery is on the hunt for the best chowder recipe with their Chowder Cook-Off Contest. Now through August 6th, California residents can submit their best chowder recipe for a chance to win.

The Chowder Cook-Off is a tribute to the winery's Central Coast wines and tasting room located in Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands. Chowder recipes will be judged on creativity, overall quality and how well the recipes pair with the variety of CRŪ Winery's single vineyard Chardonnays. From the recipes submitted, the winery will select two runners-up who will receive a 2-night stay in Monterey, California. During their trip, the runners-up will participate in the Chowder Cook-Off at CRŪ Winery's Santa Lucia Highlands Tasting Room. At the event they will prepare their chowder recipe for a panel of judges who will determine the best chowder recipe and crown the Chowder Cook-Off Champion.

The Chowder Cook-Off event is Saturday, September 21st and is open to the public. Attendees will get to watch the Chowder Cook-Off and have a chance to try the final chowder recipes paired with CRŪ wines. In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy chowder and artisan bites from Phresh Catering, Real Good Fish and A Party for your Palate.

"I love pairing chowder with our Chardonnays. The versatility of chowder draws out the layers of flavor in the wine." says CRŪ Winery winemaker Jose Reyes. "With the Chowder Cook-Off contest, we are excited to introduce wine lovers to new chowder recipes that perfectly complement our variety of Chardonnays. We can't wait to try the final chowders and celebrate at the Chowder Cook-Off in September."

California residents can enter the CRŪ Winery Chowder Cook-Off at cruwinery.com/contest. The Chowder Cook-Off event is September 21st at the CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room in Soledad and open to the public. Tickets to the Chowder Cook-Off can be purchased at cruwinery.com.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhone varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

