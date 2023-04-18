CRŪ Winery Announces New Vineyard Partners

SOLEDAD, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is pleased to share they are expanding their prestigious single vineyard portfolio and have partnered with two new vineyards, Regan and Fiddlestix. CRŪ Winery sources Burgundian and Rhône varietals from acclaimed vineyards throughout the Central Coast, including vineyards in the Santa Lucia Highlands, Edna Valley, Paso Robles and Santa Maria Valley. These new additions will expand their footprint into the Santa Cruz Mountains and Sta. Rita Hills AVAs.

The addition of the Regan Vineyards represents a full circle moment for CRŪ's winemaker Jose Reyes. Reyes, who has spent his entire winemaking career crafting wines from California's Central Coast, joined the wine industry over 30 years ago at the historic Bargetto Winery and Regan Vineyards. "My very first introduction to wine was Regan Vineyards. After my first harvest I was hooked, and I knew I wanted to be a winemaker. Now I am fortunate to have the opportunity to make wines once again from Regan Vineyards and have selected the Mount Eden clone to showcase in our Regan Vineyards Pinot Noir and Chardonnay."

In addition to their vineyard expansion north, Fiddlestix Vineyard will broaden CRŪ Winery's sourcing south into Sta. Rita Hills. Known as one of the most highly regarded vineyards in Santa Barbara County, Fiddlestix Vineyard helped define the Sta. Rita Hills AVA. The grapes grown in this revered vineyard are sought after by top winemakers for producing wines of extraordinary depth and complexity, which perfectly complement Reyes' winemaking style.

"At CRŪ Winery, partnering with prestigious vineyards and respected growers to produce our highly acclaimed wines plays a critical part in our winery story." says Nathan Stern, CEO. "Adding pinot noirs and chardonnays from the sought after Mount Eden clone at the esteemed Regan vineyards in Santa Cruz Mountains, together with the famed 'Hollywood' vineyard of Fiddlestix in Sta. Rita Hills, is the perfect complement to our curated portfolio of central coast vineyard designate wines."

The 2022 vintage of CRŪ Winery Regan Vineyard Pinot Noir will be released in early 2024. The first vintage of CRŪ Winery Fiddlestix Pinot Noir will be harvested in 2023.

