CRŪ Winery Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MADERA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is pleased to announce they are celebrating their 20th anniversary with special tastings, wine dinners and a commemorative 20th anniversary bottling.

Wine lovers can take part in CRŪ Winery's 20th anniversary tastings at their Santa Lucia Highlands and Central Valley tasting rooms September 9th & 10th. These tastings will highlight the unique vineyards and regions on the Central Coast that CRŪ Winery sources from and will showcase wines rarely included on their tasting menus. In addition, the tastings will include a sneak peek of their highly anticipated Regan Vineyards Pinot Noir which will be released in 2024.

CRŪ Winery is also celebrating the 20th anniversary beyond their tasting rooms with a series of wine dinners hosted at fine restaurants throughout California. The wine dinners kicked off in the spring and summer with specially paired dinners at Rainbird (Merced), Legends (Selma), Ula (San Francisco), Café Tiramisu (San Francisco) and will continue into the fall and winter at Fritto Misto (Hermosa Beach), Café Zack (Ventura), Sunset Hills Country Club (Thousand Oaks) and more.

To further commemorate their anniversary, CRŪ Winery bottled a limited number of 20th anniversary magnums of their signature SLH Pinot Noir from the Santa Lucia Highlands. Winemaker Jose Reyes handpicked the Smith & Lindley vineyard for this bottling to pay homage to CRŪ Winery's history and longstanding relationship with the Smith Family that farms this impressive vineyard.

CRŪ Winery was founded in 2003 on the love of good wine and friendship. For many years the modest winery only produced enough cases to be shared locally. They crafted wines from throughout California trying various appellations and ultimately landed on the Central Coast as the best location for their premium wine production. As CRŪ Winery began receiving awards and recognition from the wine industry, they knew it was time to share the secret. Today, CRŪ Winery crafts wines from prestigious vineyards throughout the Central Coast, is distributed nationally and in select international markets and has tasting rooms in Monterey County and the Central Valley.

To book a 20th Anniversary tasting or browse upcoming wine dinners visit www.cruwinery.com.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhône varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gilbert

[email protected]

SOURCE CRU Winery