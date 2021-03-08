CRŪ Winery Launches Scholarship with California State University System

CRU Winery launches scholarship with California State University System Tweet this

Each year a junior enrolled in the Fresno State Department of Viticulture and Enology that embraces the characteristics and spirit of Aunt May will be chosen to receive the scholarship which will fund two years of tuition.

Educating wine professionals and wine lovers on how quality wines are crafted has long been a pillar of CRŪ and the introduction of this scholarship takes this pillar one step further. Winery CEO Nathan Stern, "We are delighted to partner with the California State University system and the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State to help pave the way for students pursuing careers in Enology and Viticulture. This scholarship will allow passionate, and at times underrepresented, students to become educated in the intricacies of growing and making world-class wines. We look forward to helping today's students become tomorrow's wine industry leaders."

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

CRŪ is a family-owned winery that sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards on the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhône varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay & Syrah we craft wines for quality everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

ABOUT FRESNO STATE

California State University, Fresno, one of the 23 campuses of the California State University system enrolls more than 25,000 students. It is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, reflecting the rich diversity of the region. The University offers 71 undergraduate degree programs, 48 master's programs, three doctoral programs in educational leadership, physical therapy and nursing practice, and nine certificates of advanced studies.

