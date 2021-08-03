CRŪ Winery Opens New Tasting Room in Santa Lucia Highlands

The CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room sits within the Paraiso and Sarmento Vineyards both of which are a part of CRŪ Winery's single vineyard program and have been farmed by the Smith Family for almost 50 years. This opening further builds upon the longstanding relationship between CRŪ Winery and the Smith Family.

"Having a tasting room on the Central Coast has been a priority for us and we are delighted to see it come to fruition." says CRŪ Winery CEO Nathan Stern, "It places us among some of the esteemed vineyards where our award-winning wines are grown. As we continue to grow and elevate the CRŪ brand, we are excited to now have a tasting room in the Santa Lucia Highlands."

Located at 37500 Foothill Road in Soledad California, the CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday for tastings of CRŪ's Chardonnays, Pinot Noirs and other winery favorites all sourced exclusively from California's Central Coast. The tasting room will offer two tasting options, including a seated tasting that features their highly acclaimed single vineyard wines from the Santa Lucia Highlands, Edna Valley, Paso Robles, and Santa Maria Valley.

In addition to the new tasting room, the CRŪ Winery Central Valley tasting room remains open daily for tastings and wine experiences on their picturesque patio.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

CRŪ is a family-owned winery that sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards on the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhône varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay & Syrah we craft wines for quality everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gilbert

Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.cruwinery.com

SOURCE CRU Winery

