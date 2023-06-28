CRŪ Winery welcomes Matt Mauldin as Sales Director - West

MADERA, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is pleased to share Matt Mauldin has joined their growing winery sales team as Sales Director overseeing the West Coast. Mauldin is a wine industry veteran and WSET level 3 with over 20 years of experience focused on regional and national wine & spirit sales for both suppliers and distributors.

Mauldin was most recently the West Region Sales Manager at Miller Family Wine Company where he spearheaded the company's consolidation into Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits (SGWS) in the Pacific Northwest, implemented sales plans and distribution of five new brands and consistently delivered double digit shipment and depletion growth. In addition, Mauldin served on the sales leadership team and as a liaison to their West Coast distributor network.

Prior to his position at Miller Family Wine Company, Mauldin was the Wholesale Sales Manager/Regional Sales Manager for Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards. In this position he oversaw all sales in California and Hawaii and developed their California sales team. During his tenure he also grew the brand triple digits and won multiple supplier awards from SGWS.

"I am delighted to welcome Matt to our team," says CRŪ Winery CEO Nathan Stern. "Matt's extraordinary sales track record and experience with premium, highly acclaimed wines from California's Central Coast make him an ideal fit for CRŪ Winery as we continue to expand our distribution throughout the nation and into select international markets.

Since 2019 we have made significant improvements to our vineyard sourcing, winemaking, sales and marketing which have quadrupled the size of our wholesale business. The addition of Matt marks the third new hire to join our wholesale team in the past 6 months as we continue our growth trajectory."

In his new role, Mauldin will be responsible for building upon CRŪ Winery's success with SGWS in California, opening new markets on the West Coast and will oversee CRŪ Winery's California sales team. The addition of Mauldin will allow Mick Roberts, Senior Sales Director, to continue expanding CRŪ Winery's distribution on the East Coast and internationally.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhône varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gilbert

[email protected]

SOURCE CRU Winery