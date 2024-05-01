Crack the Code of Cursive Handwriting with Read Cursive Fast: by Kate Gladstone

ALBANY, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Gladstone, a leading expert in handwriting instruction and a member of the Handwriting Collaborative, is thrilled to announce the second printing of her book, Read Cursive Fast. This groundbreaking guide offers a comprehensive approach to learning and mastering the art of reading cursive handwriting.

"Whether you're a student, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who wants to unlock the mysteries of cursive handwriting, Read Cursive Fast is your essential companion," says Kate Gladstone, author and handwriting expert.

In today's digital age, the ability to read cursive is often overlooked, yet it remains a vital skill for understanding historical documents, personal notes, and other handwritten materials. With Read Cursive Fast, readers of all ages and backgrounds can develop the proficiency they need to easily "crack the code" of cursive writing.

Key features of Read Cursive Fast include:

Clear and concise explanations of cursive letterforms and their variations

Step-by-step instructions for recognizing and interpreting cursive handwriting

Practical exercises and activities to reinforce learning and improve fluency

Tips and strategies for overcoming common challenges in reading cursive

Historical insights into the development and significance of cursive writing

"Whether you're a student, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who wants to unlock the mysteries of cursive handwriting, Read Cursive Fast is your essential companion," says Kate Gladstone, author and handwriting expert. "I wrote this book to empower readers to confidently decipher cursive writing and appreciate its enduring significance in our modern world."

Read Cursive Fast is available for purchase online in paperback format from the publisher, National Autism Resources (https://nationalautismresources.com) as well as from online retailer, Amazon.com.

For media inquiries, author interviews, and review copies, please visit https://readcursivefast.com or contact Kate Gladstone at [email protected] or (518) 928-8101.

About the Author: Kate Gladstone is a renowned handwriting expert with over three decades of experience in teaching and promoting handwriting literacy. As the founder and international director of the World Handwriting Contest and the CEO of Handwriting Repair/Handwriting that Works, Kate is dedicated to helping individuals of all ages improve their handwriting skills and appreciation for handwritten communication.

