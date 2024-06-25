Cracker Barrel Announces Largest Menu Test in Brand's History

For a limited time, guests can try new test items including Cinnamon Bread French Toast, available all day, and lunch and dinner entrees like Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie and Slow-Braised Pot Roast. Now through Aug. 5, the items are available at 14 Cracker Barrel locations in the following Texas cities: Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Benbrook, Cypress, Houston, Kingwood, Lubbock, Midland, Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

"For nearly 55 years, guests have known and loved us for our authentic, homestyle cooking, and that's not going away, we've only added more flavor and crave to the menu and made it easier to navigate," said Senior Vice President of Operations, Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "We're excited for the Texas community to be the first to experience some of our new culinary innovations like premium, savory Chicken n' Rice and Green Chile Cornbread and we look forward to gaining valuable feedback, from both our guests and employees on the test."

This Texas-sized test includes approximately 20 new items, a new menu design that's easier for guests to navigate and reduces recipe complexities for employees. Highlights of the test include:

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie , slow-simmered pot roast in a savory sauce with onions, celery, carrots, peas and mashed potatoes topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream. Served with a choice of hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins.

, slow-simmered pot roast in a savory sauce with onions, celery, carrots, peas and mashed potatoes topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream. Served with a choice of hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins. Green Chile Cornbread , cheesy green chile cornbread, drizzled with honey and topped with whipped butter.

, cheesy green chile cornbread, drizzled with honey and topped with whipped butter. Chicken n' Dumplin Soup , homestyle dumplins with shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth.

, homestyle dumplins with shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth. Cinnamon Bread French Toast , cinnamon streusel bread, hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel's signature batter, griddled golden brown and topped with cinnamon and cream cheese icing. Served with two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage.

, cinnamon streusel bread, hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel's signature batter, griddled golden brown and topped with cinnamon and cream cheese icing. Served with two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage. Banana Pudding, homestyle banana pudding layered with vanilla wafers, whipped cream and caramel sauce.

This optimized menu also includes a revamp of the Daily Specials, which features guest favorites only available on certain nights of the week like Lemon Pepper Trout n' classic Turnip Greens and new Southern BBQ Ribs and savory Chicken n' Rice.

For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.