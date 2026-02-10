Cracker Barrel Welcomes Spring with New Dishes and the Return of Classic Comforts

Beloved, craveable favorites and thoughtful seasonal additions keep Cracker Barrel feeling like home

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is welcoming guests in with the comfort they know by heart. As families look for places that still feel warm, familiar and dependable, Cracker Barrel is welcoming them in with a seasonal menu built around returning classics, thoughtful additions, and the country hospitality guests have trusted for generations.

Rooted in classics like the Ham Dinner and Fried Catfish and brightened by new seasonal recipes like the Smoky Southern Salmon, the spring menu underscores Craker Barrel's commitment to flavors that guests have loved for decades, alongside fresh, timely updates.

"Spring has always been a season of coming together, and that sense of connection is at the heart of who we are," said Thomas Yun, Vice President of Menu Strategy and Innovation at Cracker Barrel. "Our spring menu brings back the flavors guests know and love, while offering new ways to enjoy the comfort and care that make Cracker Barrel feel like home."

Returning and Seasonal Spring Features

Back by popular demand, the Ham Dinner, a Cracker Barrel classic and guest favorite, is the centerpiece of the spring lineup. Featuring sugar-cured or country ham with choice of Classic Sides – including Dumplins, Fried Cinnamon Apples, Hashbrown Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese, and Mashed Potatoes – and warm buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. The Ham Dinner is the same comforting meal generations have grown up with, returning just in time for spring gatherings.

Seafood Offerings

Timed for a season when seafood is top of mind, Cracker Barrel highlights popular favorites along with a refreshed seasonal entree:

Fried Catfish – Two cornmeal-fried, U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets served with tartar sauce and hushpuppies, plus two or three classic sides.

– Two cornmeal-fried, U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets served with tartar sauce and hushpuppies, plus two or three classic sides. Smoky Southern Salmon – Making its return to the menu, this guest‑favorite salmon comes back with a new seasonal recipe featuring a smokier, more savory flavor profile. Guests can enjoy it as an entrée, paired with shrimp, or served atop a fresh salad.

Breakfast, All Day Long

Guests looking for familiar and satisfying breakfast choices can enjoy two new savory scrambles alongside a returning seasonal favorite. The Farmhouse Scramble features bacon, sugar ham, peppers, onions, and Colby cheese drizzled with a sweet and spicy maple syrup over scrambled eggs, finished with diced tomatoes and green onions. The Garden Scramble combines roasted cremini mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese over three scrambled eggs, topped with diced tomatoes and green onions. Guests can also once again enjoy the returning Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes, offering a sweet start (or finish) to any visit.

Shareable & Sweet Finishes

The season also introduces comforting dishes that build on the timeless experience guests expect from Cracker Barrel. The new Hushpuppy Dippers feature the same classic hushpuppies traditionally served with the Fried Catfish, now reimagined as a warm, shareable start to the meal. The returning Carrot Cake offers a nostalgic sweet finish with moist layers baked with coconut, pineapple, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with cream cheese icing and chopped pecans. Together, these additions invite guests to slow down, connect, and enjoy the simple pleasures that make Cracker Barrel special.

Double the Comfort: Meals for Two

Finally, Cracker Barrel's value-packed "Meals for Two" deal extends through spring, offering guests the opportunity to savor the brand's signature homestyle cooking and country hospitality at an unbeatable value. Available all day, Monday through Friday, this delicious offer includes two entrées and a choice of a shareable starter or dessert starting at $19.99*.

The spring menu is available now for a limited time at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations nationwide.

To learn more about Cracker Barrel's seasonal offerings or to find a nearby location, visit CrackerBarrel.com and follow Cracker Barrel on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Meals for Two offer valid thru 5/3/26, exclusive of taxes and beverages. Dine in only. Not available for takeaways, carryout, to-go, delivery and online purchases. Subject to availability. May not redeem pegs toward the purchase and not valid with any other discounts or promotions. Offer subject to modification/withdrawal without notice.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

