Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

LEBANON, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide an online, real-time Webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended April 27, 2018.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on May 22, 2018 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through June 6, 2018.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates 652 Cracker Barrel locations and seven Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations across 45 states. 

Investor Contact
Adam Hanan
(615) 443-9887

Media Contact:
Janella Escobar
(615) 235-4618

 

