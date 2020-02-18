Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2020.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on February 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through March 10, 2020.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates 663 Cracker Barrel locations and 28 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations across 45 states.

Investor Contact:

Adam Hanan

(615) 443-9887

Media Contact:

Janella Escobar

(615) 235-4618

