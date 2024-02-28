Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Announces Return of Easter Heat n' Serve Favorites, Plus New Craveable Spring Menu
28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET
Enjoy Craveable, Homestyle Cooking at Home This Spring with New Hot n' Ready Ham and Turkey Family Dinner and Returning Easter Heat n' Serve Meals
LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Easter, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is announcing new meal offerings to help create a delicious home-cooked meal experience. Guests can enjoy new items like the Hot n' Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner and a Heat n' Serve French Toast Bake or traditional favorites like the Easter Heat n' Serve Ham or Prime Rib meals.
"This Easter, let Cracker Barrel do the homestyle cooking," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Thomas Yun. "With our convenient Heat n' Serve meals, you can enjoy the same delicious, quality meal experience you expect from Cracker Barrel, but around your table with friends and family."
Guests looking to enjoy a convenient, Easter meal at home for brunch or dinner have a variety of options to choose from including:
Plus, now until May 5, enjoy seasonal menu additions, offering a variety of choices and flavors, including:
For more information on Cracker Barrel's Easter Heat n' Serve meals and new spring menu, visit crackerbarrel.com.
*Check your local store as pricing and item availability may vary by location.
**Alcoholic beverages at participating locations only. Wine based beverage, does not include spirits. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.
SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
