Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Celebrates the Solar Eclipse with Free Pancakes

To watch this natural phenomenon, guests can also purchase Solar Eclipse Paper Glasses (starting at $2.49) at Cracker Barrel leading up to and on April 8, while supplies last. According to NASA, proper eye protection is critical when viewing a solar eclipse. Sunglasses are not enough protection and special glasses must be worn, so don't forget to grab a pair before looking up.

"We are excited to welcome guests in for a complete solar eclipse experience on April 8," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications, Julia Perry. "Cracker Barrel offers the perfect setting to witness the event with comfortable rocking chairs on the front porch, solar eclipse glasses for sale in our retail store and a free side of our delicious pancakes with our signature crispy edges that eclipse all other pancakes, in totality."

A total eclipse of the sun will be seen from Texas to Maine on the afternoon of Monday, April 8. The duration of totality will be up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds, almost double that of The Great American Eclipse in 2017, and the next visible total solar eclipse to cross over the U.S. will come in more than two decades. Enjoy complimentary pancakes and grab your glasses at Cracker Barrel to celebrate the astronomical event of the decade!

For more information on Cracker Barrel's menu or to find the closest location, visit crackerbarrel.com.

*Valid 4/8/24 with purchase of an entrée while supplies last. Dine in only. Limit one side per order and includes buttermilk pancakes only. Excludes taxes/gratuity. No other discounts apply. No cash value or substitutions. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited by law.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations

615-235-413

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.