CRACKER BARREL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Board declares $1.30 quarterly dividend per share

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended October 27, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

The Company reported first quarter total revenue of $823.8 million . Compared to the prior year first quarter, total revenue decreased 1.9%. Comparable store restaurant sales decreased 0.5%, while comparable store retail sales decreased 8.1%.

. Compared to the prior year first quarter, total revenue decreased 1.9%. GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $11.4 million , or 1.4% of total revenue, and adjusted 1 operating income was $19.0 million , or 2.3% of total revenue.

, or 1.4% of total revenue, and adjusted operating income was , or 2.3% of total revenue. GAAP net income was $5.5 million , or 0.7% of total revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $45.7 million , or 5.5% of total revenue.

, or 0.7% of total revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was , or 5.5% of total revenue. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.25 , and adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $0.51 .

Commenting on the first quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Masino said,

"We were pleased that we delivered sequential monthly improvements in our comparable store traffic performance during the first quarter. This improved trend was largely driven by the actions we took to improve the effectiveness of our marketing and our emphasis on the guest experience. We will continue to focus on these initiatives along with operational excellence, and we believe these efforts will resonate with guests and will support improved performance in the remainder of the fiscal year and beyond. Additionally, during the quarter we launched our Cracker Barrel Rewards loyalty program. Guests have embraced the program, and we are pleased with the levels of enrollment to date, which have exceeded expectations. We remain excited about this program and are confident it will be a meaningful differentiator and traffic driver over the long term."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $823.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a decrease of 1.9% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales decreased 0.5%, including total menu pricing increases of 6.8%. Comparable store retail sales decreased 8.1% from the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $11.4 million, or 1.4% of total revenue, compared to $23.6 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted1 operating income for the first quarter was $19.0 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, compared to $30.0 million, or 3.6%, of total revenue in the prior year quarter.

The decrease in the Company's GAAP and adjusted1 operating income as a percentage of total revenue versus the prior year quarter is primarily the result of higher labor and related expenses, higher other operating expenses, and higher general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower cost of goods sold in the current year quarter.

Net Income, EBITDA, and Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP net income for the first quarter was $5.5 million, or 0.7% of total revenue. This represented a 68% decrease compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $17.1 million, or 2.0% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $45.7 million, or 5.5% of total revenue, a 16.6% decrease compared to the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $54.8 million, or 6.5% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the first quarter were $0.25, a 68% decrease compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.77. Adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $0.51, a 48% decrease compared to the prior year quarter adjusted1 earnings per diluted share of $0.99.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for fiscal 2024:

Total revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion

to Two new Cracker Barrel stores and 9 to 11 new Maple Street Biscuit Company units

Commodity inflation in the low-single digits

Hourly wage inflation in the mid-single digits

GAAP operating income of $95 million to $115 million and adjusted 1 operating income of $130 million to $150 million , which includes the impact from the 53 rd week in the fiscal 2024 year

to and adjusted operating income of to , which includes the impact from the 53 week in the fiscal 2024 year Capital expenditures of $120 million to $135 million

The Company reminds investors that its outlook reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control. In particular, uncertainties created by macroeconomic conditions, such as ongoing inflation, low consumer confidence and high interest rates may adversely affect consumer behavior and cause actual results to differ materially from those expected.

1 For Non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results section of this release.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through December 14, 2023.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)



First Quarter Ended

10/27/23 10/28/22 Percentage

Change Total revenue $823,839 $839,519 (2 %) Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 255,559 281,540 (9) Labor and other related expenses 304,447 291,708 4 Other store operating expenses 203,685 196,704 4 General and administrative expenses 48,735 45,948 6 Operating income 11,413 23,619 (52) Interest expense 4,938 3,532 40 Income before income taxes 6,475 20,087 (68) Provision for income taxes 1,019 2,958 (66) Net income $5,456 $17,129 (68)







Earnings per share – Basic: $0.25 $0.77 (68) Earnings per share – Diluted: $0.25 $0.77 (68)







Weighted average shares:





Basic 22,165,852 22,193,774 (0) Diluted 22,263,690 22,292,654 (0)







Ratio Analysis





Total revenue:





Restaurant 80.2 % 78.9 %

Retail 19.8 21.1

Total revenue 100.0 100.0

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 31.0 33.5

Labor and other related expenses 37.0 34.8

Other store operating expenses 24.7 23.4

General and administrative expenses 5.9 5.5

Operating income 1.4 2.8

Interest expense 0.6 0.4

Income before income taxes 0.8 2.4

Provision for income taxes 0.1 0.4

Net income 0.7 % 2.0 %



















CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

10/27/23

10/28/22

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $13,914

$38,705

Accounts receivable 32,218

32,943

Inventories 207,269

231,010

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,288

28,583

Property and equipment, net 968,441

965,795

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 891,371

918,725

Intangible assets 24,517

21,191

Other assets 42,923

45,411

Goodwill 4,690

4,690

Total assets $2,219,631

$2,287,053











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Accounts payable $143,294

$135,480

Other current liabilities 318,604

334,040

Long-term debt 475,340

483,679

Long-term operating lease liabilities 696,871

714,155

Other long-term obligations 51,130

52,110

Deferred income taxes 74,140

80,076

Shareholders' equity, net 460,252

487,513

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,219,631

$2,287,053











Common shares issued and outstanding 22,185,112

22,195,467



CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

10/27/23

10/28/22 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $5,456

$17,129 Depreciation and amortization 26,669

24,791 Amortization of debt issuance costs 436

431 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 1,632

683 Share-based compensation 1,622

2,422 Noncash lease expense 15,180

15,013 Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction 3,184

3,184 Increase in inventories (17,905)

(17,761) Decrease in accounts payable (22,190)

(34,391) Net changes in other assets and liabilities (29,881)

(12,101) Net cash used in operating activities (15,797)

(600) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (24,637)

(21,626) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 39

166 Net cash used in investing activities (24,598)

(21,460) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds under long-term debt 60,000

60,000 Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards (1,501)

(2,380) Purchases and retirement of common stock 0

(12,448) Dividends on common stock (29,337)

(29,512) Net cash provided by financing activities 29,162

15,660







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,233)

(6,400) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,147

45,105 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $13,914

$38,705



First Quarter Ended

10/27/23

10/28/22 Net Change in Company-Owned Units During Quarter:





Cracker Barrel 1

0 Maple Street Biscuit Company 1

3 Company-Owned Units in Operation at End of Quarter:





Cracker Barrel 661

664 Maple Street Biscuit Company 60

54

First Quarter Ended

10/27/23

10/28/22 Total revenue*: (In thousands)





Restaurant $644,889

$647,245 Retail 163,034

177,141 Total revenue $807,923

$824,386







Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation

and rent): (In thousands)





Restaurant $169,572

$188,505 Retail 82,084

88,926 Total cost of goods sold $251,656

$277,431







Average unit volume*: (In thousands)





Restaurant $975.6

$974.9 Retail 246.7

266.8 Total $1,222.3

$1,241.7 Operating weeks*: 8,593

8,631



Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Operating Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its first quarter fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 adjusted operating income and earnings per share. In regard to fiscal 2023, this reconciliation excludes the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and expenses related to the proxy contest and settlement in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and the related tax impacts. In regard to fiscal 2024, this reconciliation excludes the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, expenses associated with a strategic transformation initiative, and a corporate restructuring charge and the related tax impacts. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



First Quarter Ended October 27, 2023

As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted



(1)

Total Revenue $823,839 $0 $823,839 Store operating expense 763,691 (3,184) 760,507 General and administrative expense 48,735 (4,419) 44,316 Operating income 11,413 7,603 19,016 Interest expense 4,938 0 4,938 Income before income taxes 6,475 7,603 14,078 Provision for income taxes 1,019 1,787 2,806 Net income $5,456 $5,816 $11,272 Earnings per share – basic $0.25 $0.26 $0.51 Earnings per share – diluted $0.25 $0.26 $0.51



(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, expenses associated with a strategic transformation initiative, and a corporate restructuring charge and the related tax impacts.



First Quarter Ended October 28, 2022

As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted



(1)

Total Revenue $839,519 $0 $839,519 Store operating expense 769,952 (3,184) 766,768 General and administrative expense 45,948 (3,198) 42,750 Operating income 23,619 6,382 30,001 Interest expense 3,532 0 3,532 Income before income taxes 20,087 6,382 26,469 Provision for income taxes 2,958 1,500 4,458 Net income $17,129 $4,882 $22,011 Earnings per share – basic $0.77 $0.22 $0.99 Earnings per share – diluted $0.77 $0.22 $0.99



(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and expenses related to the proxy contest and settlement in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and the related tax impacts.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its first quarter fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense and tax expense. In regard to fiscal 2023, the Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude expenses related to the proxy contest and settlement in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and the related tax impacts. In regard to fiscal 2024, the Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, expenses associated with a strategic transformation initiative, and a corporate restructuring charge and the related tax impacts. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.





















First Quarter Ended

October 27, 2023

Net Income





$5,456

(+) Depreciation & amortization





26,669

(+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

(+) Interest expense





4,938

(+) Tax expense





1,019

EBITDA





$41,266

Adjustments









(+) CEO transition expenses





1,636

(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses





1,141

(+) Corporate restructuring charge

1,642

Adjusted EBITDA





$45,685























First Quarter Ended

October 28, 2022

Net Income





$17,129

(+) Depreciation & amortization





24,791

(+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

(+) Interest expense





3,532

(+) Tax expense





2,958

EBITDA





$51,594

Adjustments









(+) Proxy contest and settlement expenses





3,198

Adjusted EBITDA





$54,792



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Outlook to Non-GAAP Operating Income Outlook

In the accompanying press release, the Company provides its current outlook for adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for fiscal 2024. The Company's adjusted operating income outlook excludes the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, expenses associated with a strategic transformation initiative, and a corporate restructuring charge and the related tax impacts. The Company believes presenting its current outlook for adjusted operating income that excludes these items provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's expected performance and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income outlook reported in accordance with GAAP.





$ Million

Reported GAAP Operating Income Outlook $95 to $115

Non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions $13

$13

Expenses related to CEO transition $10

$10

Expenses related to strategic transformation initiative $10

$10

Corporate restructuring charge $2

$2

Adjusted Operating Income Outlook $130 to $150

















