CRACKER BARREL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended January 27, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

The Company reported second quarter total revenue of $933.9 million . Compared to the prior year second quarter, total revenue increased 8.3%.

. Compared to the prior year second quarter, total revenue increased 8.3%. Comparable store restaurant sales increased 8.4%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.1%.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $39.0 million , or 4.2% of total revenue, and adjusted 1 operating income was $42.2 million , or 4.5% of total revenue.

, or 4.2% of total revenue, and adjusted operating income was , or 4.5% of total revenue. GAAP net income was $30.5 million , or 3.3% of total revenue. EBITDA 1 was $67.7 million , or 7.3% of total revenue.

, or 3.3% of total revenue. EBITDA was , or 7.3% of total revenue. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.37 , and adjusted 1 earnings per diluted share were $1.48 .

, and adjusted earnings per diluted share were . The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandra B. Cochran said, "I am pleased with our second quarter results, as we delivered sales and operating income margin that exceeded expectations. I was especially pleased with our off-premise and retail performance. We saw strong demand for our holiday Heat n' Serve offerings, we meaningfully grew our catering business, and guests responded well to our retail assortments. We are making great progress on key initiatives, and I believe we are well-positioned to deliver further performance improvements in the back half of the fiscal year."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $933.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing an increase of 8.3% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales increased 8.4%, including total menu pricing of approximately 9.0%. Comparable store retail sales increased 4.1% from the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $39.0 million, or 4.2% of total revenue, compared to $46.7 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, in the prior year quarter. Excluding the approximately $3.2 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, adjusted1 operating income for the second quarter was $42.2 million, or 4.5% of total revenue, compared to $49.8 million, or 5.8%, of total revenue in the prior year quarter.

The decline in the Company's operating income and adjusted operating income as a percent of total revenue versus the prior year is primarily the result of commodity inflation in excess of pricing and higher retail cost of goods sold.

Net Income, EBITDA, and Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $30.5 million, or 3.3% of total revenue. This represented a 19.0% decrease compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $37.6 million, or 4.4% of total revenue. EBITDA1 was $67.7 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, a 10.2% decrease compared to the prior year quarter EBITDA1 of $75.4 million, or 8.7% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter were $1.37, a 14.4% decrease compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.60. Adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $1.48, a 13.5% decrease compared to the prior year quarter adjusted1 earnings per diluted share of $1.71.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company provided the following update to its fiscal 2023 outlook:

Total revenue growth of 7.0% to 9.0% compared to the prior fiscal year;

3 to 4 new Cracker Barrel units and approximately 15 new Maple Street Biscuit Company units;

Commodity inflation of 8.5% to 9.0%, which assumes Q3 commodity inflation in the mid-single digits and Q4 commodity inflation in the low-single digits, reflecting the continued inflationary pressures in categories such as produce, eggs, dairy, and grains;

Wage inflation of approximately 6.5%;

Cost savings and business model improvements that are expected to contribute approximately $25 million to fiscal 2023 profitability;

to fiscal 2023 profitability; GAAP operating income margin rate in the low 4% range and adjusted operating income margin rate in the high 4% range;

Q3 GAAP operating income margin rate of 3.9% to 4.3% and adjusted operating income margin rate of 4.3% to 4.7%;



Q4 GAAP operating income margin rate of 6.1% to 6.6% and adjusted operating income margin rate of 6.5% to 7.0%;

Capital expenditures of approximately $110 million to $120 million ;

to ; An effective tax rate of 10.0% to 12.0%.

The Company reminds readers that the uncertainties created by current macroeconomic conditions may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and that its outlook for fiscal 2023 reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control.

1 For Non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results section of this release.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through March 14, 2023.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Except for specific historical information, certain of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends," "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity," "future," "plans," "goals," "objectives," "expectations," "near-term," "long-term," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "potential," "regular," "should," "projects," "forecasts," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology and include the expected effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations and of operational improvement initiatives, such as new menu items and retail offerings. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with inflationary conditions with respect to the cost for food, ingredients, retail merchandise, transportation, distribution, labor and utilities and their effects on the availability of key inputs to our business as well as consumer spending, travel and demand generally; the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business, levels of consumer confidence in the safety of dine-in restaurants, restrictions (including occupancy restrictions) imposed by governmental authorities, the effectiveness of cost saving measures undertaken throughout our operations, disruptions to our operations as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in our workforce, and our level of indebtedness, or constraints on our expenditures, ability to service our debt obligations or make cash distributions to our shareholders or cash management generally; general or regional economic weakness, business and societal conditions, and weather on sales and customer travel; discretionary income or personal expenditure activity of our customers; information technology-related incidents, including data privacy and information security breaches, whether as a result of infrastructure failures, employee or vendor errors, or actions of third parties; our ability to identify, acquire and sell successful new lines of retail merchandise and new menu items at our restaurants; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational or marketing execution and performance; uncertain performance of acquired businesses, strategic investments and other initiatives that we may pursue now or in the future; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules, regulations and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, pensions, insurance or other undeterminable areas; the effects of plans intended to promote or protect our brands and products; commodity price increases; the ability of and cost to us to recruit, train, and retain qualified hourly and management employees; the effects of increased competition at our locations on sales and on labor recruiting, cost, and retention; workers' compensation, group health and utility price changes; consumer behavior based on negative publicity or changes in consumer health or dietary trends or safety aspects of our food or products or those of the restaurant industry in general, including concerns about outbreaks of infectious disease, as well as the possible effects of such events on the price or availability of ingredients used in our restaurants; the effects of our indebtedness, including under our credit facility and our convertible senior notes, and associated restrictions on our financial and operating flexibility and ability to execute or pursue our operating plans and objectives; changes in interest rates, increases in borrowed capital or capital market conditions affecting our financing costs and ability to refinance all or portions of our indebtedness; the effects of dilution of our existing stockholders' ownership interest that may ensue from any conversions of our convertible senior notes or the related warrants issued in connection with our convertible note hedging transactions; the effects of business trends on the outlook for individual restaurant locations and the effect on the carrying value of those locations; our ability to retain key personnel; the availability and cost of suitable sites for restaurant development and our ability to identify those sites; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets that may be less familiar to us; changes in land, building materials and construction costs; the actual results of pending, future or threatened litigation or governmental investigations and the costs and effects of negative publicity or our ability to manage the impact of social media associated with these activities; economic or psychological effects of natural disasters or unforeseen events such as terrorist acts, social unrest or war and the military or government responses to such events; disruptions to our restaurant or retail supply chain, including as a result of COVID-19; changes in foreign exchange rates affecting our future retail inventory purchases; the impact of activist shareholders; our reliance on limited distribution facilities and certain significant vendors; implementation of new or changes in interpretation of existing accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"); and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, and other communications. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. We expressly disclaim any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)



Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

1/27/2023 1/28/2022 Percentage

Change

1/27/2023 1/28/2022 Percentage

Change















Total revenue $933,868 $862,260 8 %

$1,773,387 $1,647,190 8 % Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 326,555 283,641 15

608,095 526,412 16 Labor and other related expenses 313,967 296,326 6

605,675 570,983 6 Other store operating expenses 208,857 192,166 9

405,561 375,845 8 General and administrative expenses 45,518 43,463 5

91,466 84,373 8 Operating income 38,971 46,664 (16)

62,590 89,577 (30) Interest expense 4,408 2,200 100

7,940 4,829 64 Income before income taxes 34,563 44,464 (22)

54,650 84,748 (36) Provision for income taxes 4,072 6,840 (40)

7,030 13,748 (49) Net income $30,491 $37,624 (19)

$47,620 $71,000 (33)















Earnings per share – Basic: $1.38 $1.61 (14)

$2.15 $3.03 (29) Earnings per share – Diluted: $1.37 $1.60 (14)

$2.14 $3.02 (29)















Weighted average shares:













Basic 22,173,280 23,393,398 (5)

22,183,527 23,450,379 (5) Diluted 22,251,835 23,462,571 (5)

22,272,244 23,528,227 (5)















Ratio Analysis













Total revenue:













Restaurant 76.9 % 76.1 %



77.8 % 77.2 %

Retail 23.1 23.9



22.2 22.8

Total revenue 100.0 100.0



100.0 100.0

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 35.0 32.9



34.3 32.0

Labor and other related expenses 33.6 34.4



34.1 34.7

Other store operating expenses 22.4 22.3



22.9 22.8

General and administrative expenses 4.8 5.0



5.2 5.1

Operating income 4.2 5.4



3.5 5.4

Interest expense 0.5 0.2



0.4 0.3

Income before income taxes 3.7 5.2



3.1 5.1

Provision for income taxes 0.4 0.8



0.4 0.8

Net income 3.3 % 4.4 %



2.7 % 4.3 %

























CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)





1/27/23

1/28/22

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $49,404

$79,709

Accounts receivable 36,513

32,112

Inventories 187,251

153,883

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,515

40,932

Property and equipment, net 965,565

956,682

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 910,182

956,941

Intangible assets 21,173

21,248

Other assets 46,414

56,238

Goodwill 4,690

4,690

Total assets $2,256,707

$2,302,435











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Accounts payable $135,473

$123,939

Other current liabilities 335,318

354,946

Long-term debt 454,111

327,358

Long-term operating lease liabilities 712,056

738,715

Other long-term obligations 53,293

67,356

Deferred income taxes 79,963

86,017

Shareholders' equity, net 486,493

604,104

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,256,707

$2,302,435











Common shares issued and outstanding 22,150,800

23,248,532



CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands)

Six Months Ended

1/27/23

1/28/22 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $47,620

$71,000 Depreciation and amortization 50,361

51,362 Amortization of debt issuance costs 862

911 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 2,225

2,737 Share-based compensation 5,111

4,512 Noncash lease expense 29,845

28,908 Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction 6,368

6,368 (Increase) decrease in inventories 25,998

(15,563) Decrease in accounts payable (34,398)

(11,237) Net changes in other assets and liabilities (33,170)

(31,205) Net cash provided by operating activities 100,822

107,793 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (48,369)

(29,763) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 226

33 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 0

(1,500) Net cash used in investing activities (48,143)

(31,230) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net (payments) proceeds under long-term debt 29,951

(50,049) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards (2,400)

(2,546) Purchases and retirement of common stock (17,449)

(34,230) Dividends on common stock (58,482)

(54,622) Net cash used in financing activities (48,380)

(141,447)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,299

(64,884) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 45,105

144,593 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $49,404

$79,709





CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Supplemental Information (Unaudited)





Second Quarter Ended





1/27/23

1/28/22



Net Change in Company-Owned Units During Quarter:









Cracker Barrel 1

0



Maple Street Biscuit Company 2

1















Company-Owned Units in Operation at End of Quarter:









Cracker Barrel 665

664



Maple Street Biscuit Company 56

38





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





1/27/23

1/28/22

1/27/23

1/28/22



Total revenue*: (In thousands)

















Restaurant $702,707

$644,542

$1,349,952

$1,248,820



Retail 215,739

206,038

392,880

$375,424



Total revenue $918,446

$850,580

$1,742,832

$1,624,244























Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)

















Restaurant $206,415

$176,940

$394,920

$334,727



Retail 116,398

103,879

205,324

186,255



Total cost of goods sold $322,813

$280,819

$600,244

$520,982























Average unit volume*: (In thousands)

















Restaurant $1,057.3

$970.7

$2,032.2

$1,880.8



Retail 324.6

310.3

591.5

565.4



Total $1,381.9

$1,281.0

$2,623.7

$2,446.2



Operating weeks*: 8,640

8,632

17,271

17,264









Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company





CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Operating Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 adjusted operating income and earnings per share. In regard to fiscal 2022, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and the related tax impact. In regard to fiscal 2023, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and the related tax impact and expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Second Quarter Ended January 27, 2023

Six Months Ended January 27, 2023



As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1)





(1) (2)

Total revenue

$933,868 $0 $933,868

$1,773,387 $0 $1,773,387 Store operating expense

849,379 (3,184) 846,195

1,619,331 (6,368) 1,612,963 General and administrative expense

45,518 0 45,518

91,466 (3,198) 88,268 Operating income

38,971 3,184 42,155

62,590 9,566 72,156 Interest expense

4,408 0 4,408

7,940 0 7,940 Income before income taxes

34,563 3,184 37,747

54,650 9,566 64,216 Provision for income taxes

4,072 748 4,820

7,030 2,248 9,278 Net income

$30,491 $2,436 $32,927

$47,620 $7,318 $54,938 Earnings per share – basic

$1.38 $0.10 $1.48

$2.15 $0.33 $2.48 Earnings per share – diluted

$1.37 $0.11 $1.48

$2.14 $0.33 $2.47





(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions and related tax impacts (2) Adjusted for expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses and related tax impacts





Second Quarter Ended January 28, 2022

Six Months Ended January 28, 2022



As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1)





(1)

Total revenue

$862,260 $0 $862,260

$1,647,190 $0 $1,647,190 Store operating expense

772,133 (3,184) 768,949

1,473,240 (6,368) 1,466,872 General and administrative expense

43,463 0 43,463

84,373 0 84,373 Operating income

46,664 3,184 49,848

89,577 6,368 95,945 Interest expense

2,200 0 2,200

4,829 0 4,829 Income before income taxes

44,464 3,184 47,648

84,748 6,368 91,116 Provision for income taxes

6,840 748 7,588

13,748 1,496 15,244 Net income

$37,624 $2,436 $40,060

$71,000 $4,872 $75,872 Earnings per share – basic

$1.61 $0.10 $1.71

$3.03 $0.21 $3.24 Earnings per share – diluted

$1.60 $0.11 $1.71

$3.02 $0.20 $3.22





(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions and related tax impacts

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating results (Unaudited and in Thousands)

EBITDA

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense and tax expense. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of its operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Second Quarter Ended

January 27, 2023

Six Months Ended

January 27, 2023 Net Income





$30,491

$47,620 (+) Depreciation & Amortization





25,570

50,361 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

6,368 (+) Interest Expense





4,408

7,940 (+) Tax Expense





4,072

7,030 EBITDA





$67,725

$119,319 Adjustments











(+) Proxy contest-related expenses





0

3,198 Adjusted EBITDA





$67,725

$122,517























Second Quarter Ended

January 28, 2022

Six Months Ended

January 28, 2022 Net Income





$37,624

$71,000 (+) Depreciation & Amortization





25,574

51,362 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

6,368 (+) Interest Expense





2,200

4,829 (+) Tax Expense





6,840

13,748 EBITDA





$75,422

$147,307

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis Operating Income Margin outlook to non-GAAP Operating Income Margin outlook

In the accompanying press release, the Company provides its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter, fourth quarter, and full year fiscal 2023. The Company's adjusted operating income margin outlook excludes the expected non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. The Company believes presenting its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin that excludes these items provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's expected margin performance and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income margin outlook reported in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook % of Total Revenue Reported operating income margin outlook 3.9 % 4.3 % $3.2 non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.4 % 0.4 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook 4.3 % 4.7 % Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook % of Total Revenue Reported operating income margin outlook 6.1 % 6.6 % $3.2 non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.4 % 0.4 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook 6.5 % 7.0 %

Reconciliation of Full Year Fiscal 2023 Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook % of Total Revenue Reported operating income margin outlook 4.2 % 4.4 % $12.7M non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.4 % 0.4 % $3.2M in expenses related to proxy contest & settlement 0.1 % 0.1 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook 4.7 % 4.9 %

