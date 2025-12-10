Cracker Barrel Spreads Holiday Cheer with Free Toys for Kids and Festive Offers for Families

Enjoy a side of joy and a free toy – up to $5 in value – with every kid's meal for dine-in now through December 24

LEBANON, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is inviting families, travelers and holiday guests to celebrate the most magical time of the year with special offerings that bring comfort and joy to every visit. From a free toy* from the Old Country Store with every kid's meal and hearty weekday value deals to Holiday Heat & Serve meals that make hosting celebrations at home easy and delicious, Cracker Barrel is serving up tradition and a little holiday magic at every turn.

"The holidays are a time to slow down, come together, and savor the simple moments that make this season special," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer for Cracker Barrel. "Whether guests are gathering around our tables or theirs, Cracker Barrel is here to bring comfort, tradition, and a little extra magic to every holiday celebration."

A Little Something from the Old Country Store

Now through December 24, every delicious, homestyle dine-in kid's meal comes with a free toy (valued at $5 or less) from Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store. Families can choose from a wide selection of travel games, trading cards and more – perfect for keeping little ones entertained during holiday travels.

"Santa has his sleigh, and Cracker Barrel has the Old Country Store," Moore said. "With so much on families' plates at this time of year, we wanted to offer a small moment of joy that makes the season feel easier and full of cheer."

Find something while browsing the Old Country Store that costs more than $5? No problem. Enjoy a $5 discount and simply pay the difference.

Hearty Weekday Value for Busy Holiday Schedules with Meals for Two

Cracker Barrel is helping guests enjoy homestyle comfort during the busy holiday season with its Meals for Two offer. Available all-day Monday through Friday, this special provides exceptional value and includes a choice of a shareable starter or dessert and two full-sized entrées starting at $19.99**. Guests can also add a cup of soup and a house salad for just $5*** per person.

Simple to Prepare, Easy to Enjoy Holiday Heat & Serve Meals

Fully prepared and ready in three hours or less, Cracker Barrel's Holiday Heat & Serve meals are designed to take the stress out of hosting while giving back precious time to enjoy the moments that matter most. Perfect for family gatherings, office celebrations and last-minute hosting, Cracker Barrel's lineup of at-home meal solutions include:

Holiday Ham Heat & Serve Feast – A full, ready-to-heat meal featuring a whole sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, apple streusel pie, and a pecan pie. Serves 8 - 10 people.

– A full, ready-to-heat meal featuring a whole sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, apple streusel pie, and a pecan pie. Serves 8 - 10 people. H oliday Ham Heat & Serve Family Dinner – A ready-to-heat meal serving 4-6 people featuring sugar-cured ham with mac & cheese, green beans, rolls, dressing, gravy, and cranberry relish.

– A ready-to-heat meal serving 4-6 people featuring sugar-cured ham with mac & cheese, green beans, rolls, dressing, gravy, and cranberry relish. Prime Rib Heat & Serve Family Dinner – A premium option featuring a slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, served with creamy horseradish sauce and classic sides. Serves 4 - 6 people.

– A premium option featuring a slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, served with creamy horseradish sauce and classic sides. Serves 4 - 6 people. Holiday Pies – A selection of seasonal favorites available in Apple Streusel, Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Cinnamon Roll.

"At Cracker Barrel, the holiday table has always been where tradition and connection come to life," Moore continued. "We know the season is joyful yet hectic so we're making it easier than ever to gather with those who matter most. Because when people share food, they share something bigger: time together."

Holiday Heat & Serve pre-order is available now on Cracker Barrel's website for pickup between December 21 - 28 at one of Cracker Barrel's nearly 660 stores nationwide.

To stay connected with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store throughout December and beyond, follow along on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

*One free kid's toy item (up to $5), exclusive of taxes, with in store purchase of one Kid's Meal made 12/10/25 to 12/24/25, excl. online and to go purchases. For a kid's toy item with retail price of $5+, a $5 discount will be applied pro rata across all items on check. Not valid on previous purchases or in combination with other offers or discounts. Subject to availability. Limits and restrictions apply. Void where prohibited by law.

**Meals for Two offer valid thru 2/5/26, exclusive of taxes. Dine in only. Not available for takeaways, carryout, to-go, delivery and online purchases. Subject to availability. May not redeem pegs toward the purchase and not valid with any other discounts or promotions. Offer subject to modification/withdrawal without notice

*** Soup and salad offer valid with Meals for Two purchase. In-store only. Excludes taxes. Valid for 1 cup of soup and 1 side salad. May not mix and match - Not valid for 2 cups of soup or 2 side salads. Soups vary by location.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.