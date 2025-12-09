CRACKER BARREL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS AND UPDATES FISCAL 2026 OUTLOOK

LEBANON, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025.

Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Masino said, "First quarter results were below our expectations amid unique and ongoing headwinds. We have adjusted our operational initiatives, menu, and marketing to ensure we are consistently delivering delicious food and exceptional experiences. Additionally, we are executing a variety of cost savings initiatives to bolster our financial performance. Although our recovery will take time, our teams are more committed than ever, and we are confident that we will regain momentum."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Total revenue was $797.2 million. Compared to the prior year first quarter, total revenue decreased 5.7%. Comparable store restaurant sales decreased 4.7% over the prior year quarter, and comparable store retail sales decreased 8.5%.

GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share were ($1.10), and adjusted 1 earnings (loss) per diluted share were ($0.74).

earnings (loss) per diluted share were ($0.74). GAAP net income (loss) was ($24.6) million compared to the prior year quarter GAAP net income of $4.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.2 million, compared to the prior year quarter adjusted EBITDA1 of $45.8 million.



First Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 10/31/25 11/1/24

Revenue $797,188 $845,089

GAAP net income (loss) ($24,622) $4,844

Adjusted net income (loss)1 ($16,429) $10,165

Adjusted EBITDA1 $7,193 $45,806

GAAP earnings (loss) per share – diluted ($1.10) $0.22

Adjusted1 earnings (loss) per share – diluted ($0.74) $0.45



Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation

The Company ended the first quarter with total debt of $550.3 million, comprised of $149.4 million of short-term debt related to its 0.625% Convertible Senior Notes due June 2026, $335.9 million of long-term debt related to its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030, and $65.0 million drawn on the revolver.

The Company ended the first quarter with a consolidated total leverage ratio 3 of 2.8x and available liquidity 3 of $485 million.

of 2.8x and available liquidity of $485 million. The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 11, 2026 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company provided the following updated outlook for fiscal 2026:

Total revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion (vs. previous outlook of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $70 million to $110 million 2 (vs. previous outlook of $150 million to $190 million 2 ) The above amount contemplates $20 million to $25 million in annualized savings in general and administrative expenses, primarily driven by a restructuring of the corporate support center The above amount also includes an aggregate advertising expense reduction of $12 million to $16 million for the fiscal second quarter through the fiscal fourth quarter compared to the same period in the prior year

of $70 million to $110 million (vs. previous outlook of $150 million to $190 million ) Commodity inflation of 2.5% to 3.5% (no change vs. previous outlook)

Hourly wage inflation of 3.0% to 4.0% (no change vs. previous outlook)

Capital expenditures of $110 million to $125 million (vs. previous outlook of $135 million to $150 million)

2 new Cracker Barrel stores (no change vs. previous outlook)

1 Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results section of this release.

2 The Company has determined to provide guidance focused on adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it will be more useful to investors to evaluate the Company's performance prior to the impact of depreciation, taxes, impairment charges, and other items that management believes are not reflective of the Company's current operations. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking estimate of adjusted EBITDA set forth above to a forward-looking estimate of net income (loss), the most directly comparable estimated measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of certain items impacting these estimates, including interest expense, taxes, impairment charges and share-based compensation, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.

3 Consolidated total leverage is defined as total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA1 (as defined under our revolving credit facility). Available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents on hand plus revolving credit facility capacity less amount drawn on revolving credit facility and standby letters of credit.

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The online replay will be available tomorrow and through December 23, 2025.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. – rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition – is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)



First Quarter Ended



10/31/25

11/1/24

Percentage

Change

Total revenue $797,188

$845,089

(6 %)

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 248,405

258,901

(4)

Labor and other related expenses 301,302

307,225

(2)

Other store operating expenses 228,845

211,548

8

General and administrative expenses 47,960

59,644

(20)

Impairment and store closing costs 3,473

700

396

Operating income (loss) (32,797)

7,071

(564)

Interest expense 3,724

5,822

(36)

Income (loss) before income taxes (36,521)

1,249

(3024)

Income tax benefit (11,899)

(3,595)

(231)

Net income (loss) ($24,622)

$4,844

(608)















Earnings (loss) per share – basic: ($1.10)

$0.22

(600)

Earnings (loss) per share – diluted: ($1.10)

$0.22

(600)















Weighted average shares:











Basic 22,288,991

22,217,737

0

Diluted 22,288,991

22,390,249

(0)















Ratio Analysis











Total revenue:











Restaurant 81.6 %

80.9 %





Retail 18.4

19.1





Total revenue 100.0

100.0





Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 31.2

30.6





Labor and other related expenses 37.8

36.4





Other store operating expenses 28.7

25.0





General and administrative expenses 6.0

7.1





Impairment and store closing costs 0.4

0.1





Operating income (loss) (4.1)

0.8





Interest expense 0.5

0.7





Income (loss) before income taxes (4.6)

0.1





Income tax benefit (1.5)

(0.5)





Net income (loss) (3.1 %)

0.6 %







CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

10/31/25

11/1/24 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $8,937

$11,534 Accounts receivable 31,331

39,898 Inventories 209,148

201,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,169

57,029 Property and equipment, net 968,179

966,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 799,892

846,166 Intangible assets 24,331

24,406 Other assets 53,387

45,491 Total assets $2,151,374

$2,192,996







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $157,446

$159,608 Current portion of long-term debt 149,401

75 Other current liabilities 287,023

288,430 Long-term debt 400,897

527,023 Long-term operating lease liabilities 632,309

667,182 Other long-term obligations 95,530

109,978 Shareholders' equity, net 428,768

440,700 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,151,374

$2,192,996







Common shares issued and outstanding 22,326,566

22,242,228

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

10/31/25

11/1/24 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) ($24,622)

$4,844 Depreciation and amortization 30,202

29,154 Amortization of debt issuance costs 663

442 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 1,929

2,338 Impairment 0

700 Share-based compensation (921)

2,625 Noncash lease expense 15,297

14,957 Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction 3,184

3,184 Increase in inventories (28,563)

(20,957) Decrease in accounts payable (12,402)

(2,680) Net changes in other assets and liabilities (38,197)

(39,002) Net cash used in operating activities (53,430)

(4,395) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (34,165)

(38,887) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 70

134 Net cash used in investing activities (34,095)

(38,753) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from long-term debt 65,000

50,000 Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards (1,903)

(1,239) Dividends on common stock (6,278)

(6,114) Net cash provided by financing activities 56,819

42,647







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (30,706)

(501) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,643

12,035 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $8,937

$11,534



First Quarter Ended



10/31/25

11/1/24

Company-owned units opened during quarter:







Cracker Barrel 0

0

Maple Street Biscuit Company 0

3











Company-owned units closed during quarter:







Cracker Barrel 1

0

Maple Street Biscuit Company 14

0

Company-owned units in operation at end of quarter:







Cracker Barrel 656

658

Maple Street Biscuit Company 54

69











Total stores at end of period 710

727



First Quarter Ended



10/31/25

11/1/24

Total revenue*: (In thousands)







Restaurant $634,841

$666,433

Retail 146,526

161,600

Total revenue $781,367

$828,033











Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)







Restaurant $168,921

$174,083

Retail 75,278

80,447

Total cost of goods sold $244,199

$254,530











Average unit volume*: (In thousands)







Restaurant $966.5

$1,012.8

Retail 223.1

245.6

Total $1,189.6

$1,258.4

Operating weeks*: 8,539

8,554



Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its first quarter fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 adjusted net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (ii) expenses related to the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 and 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, (iii) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (iv) a corporate restructuring charge that includes consulting fees related to business model improvement and severance related to a reduction in headcount, (v) a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the Company's repurchase of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.625% convertible senior notes due June 2026, (vi) store closing costs associated with MSBC reorganization, and (vii) the related tax impacts of the foregoing. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. The Company calculates adjusted net income (loss) margin by dividing adjusted net income (loss) by consolidated GAAP revenue. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



First Quarter Ended



10/31/25 Margin

11/1/24 Margin



Revenue $797,188 100 %

$845,089 100 %



















GAAP net income (loss) (24,622) (3.1)

4,844 0.6



Strategic transformation initiative expenses 0 0.0

3,298 0.4



Impairment and store closing costs 0 0.0

700 0.1



Store closing costs associated with MSBC reorganization 3,095 0.4

0 0.0



Proxy contest expenses 1,439 0.2

2,958 0.3



Corporate restructuring charge 6,175 0.8

0 0.0



Tax impacts of the foregoing (2,516) (0.3)

(1,635) (0.2)



Adjusted net income (loss) ($16,429) (2.1 %)

$10,165 1.2 %



















GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic ($1.10)



$0.22





GAAP earnings (loss) per share - diluted ($1.10)



$0.22





















Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic ($0.74)



$0.46





Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted ($0.74)



$0.45





















Weighted average shares - basic 22,288,991



22,217,737





Weighted average shares - diluted 22,288,991



22,390,249







CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA

In the accompanying press release and the below reconciliation tables, the Company makes reference to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and tax expense. The Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) expenses related to share-based compensation, (ii) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (iii) the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 and 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, (iv) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (v) a corporate restructuring charge that includes consulting fees related to business model improvement and severance related to a reduction in headcount, (vi) a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the Company's repurchase of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.625% convertible senior notes due June 2026, and (vii) store closing costs associated with MSBC reorganization. The Company calculates EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by consolidated GAAP revenue. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (together with related margin figures) provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin prepared in accordance with GAAP.



First Quarter Ended 10/31/25 Margin

Revenue $797,188 100 %









GAAP Net income (loss) (24,622) (3.1)

(+) Depreciation & amortization 30,202 3.8

(+) Interest expense 3,724 0.5

(+) Tax expense (tax benefit) (11,899) (1.5)

EBITDA ($2,595) (0.3 %)

Adjustments





(+) Share-based compensation (921) (0.1)

(+) Store closing costs associated with MSBC reorganization 3,095 0.4

(+) Proxy contest expenses 1,439 0.2

(+) Corporate restructuring charge 6,175 0.8

Adjusted EBITDA $7,193 0.9 %





First Quarter Ended 11/1/24 Margin

Revenue $845,089 100 %









GAAP Net income (loss) 4,844 0.6

(+) Depreciation & amortization 29,154 3.4

(+) Interest expense 5,822 0.7

(+) Tax expense (tax benefit) (3,595) (0.4)

EBITDA 36,225 4.3 %

Adjustments





(+) Share-based compensation 2,625 0.3

(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses 3,298 0.4

(+) Impairment and store closing costs 700 0.1

(+) Proxy contest expenses 2,958 0.3

Adjusted EBITDA $45,806 5.4 %



