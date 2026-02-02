Cracker Barrel Opens Newest Location in Annapolis, MD

New store creates 160 jobs, becomes the 10th Maryland location, and donates $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank as part of Cracker Barrel's Feeding America partnership

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Annapolis, MD, at 175 Jane Road. Poised to become a beloved destination for locals and visitors, this store brings Cracker Barrel's signature homestyle cooking, warm hospitality, and one-of-a-kind country store to Annapolis for the first time.

The Annapolis location is the company's 10th restaurant in Maryland and reflects Cracker Barrel's continued commitment to investing in local communities. The new store employs approximately 160 full- and part-time team members.

Like all Cracker Barrel restaurants, the new Annapolis store features décor that celebrates the rich history of America and the surrounding region – including the military and naval heritage that is central to the Annapolis community. Throughout the store, guests will notice carefully selected touches that offer subtle nods to local culture, service traditions, and maritime life, all woven naturally into Cracker Barrel's signature décor to create a welcoming and authentic atmosphere.

Guests can enjoy dine-in service as well as in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and delivery options by ordering through the Cracker Barrel mobile app or at CrackerBarrel.com . The store operates Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"With its rich history and strong ties to those who serve our nation, we are excited to become a part of the Annapolis community," says General Manager John Link. "We're committed to creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere where every guest can feel like family, and we look forward to serving the people of Annapolis for years to come."

To celebrate the opening and further support the local community, Cracker Barrel is donating $10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank, the state's largest hunger relief organization. This contribution will help expand access to nutritious meals for individuals and families in the region.

"Partners like Cracker Barrel are essential in helping us fulfill our mission to end hunger throughout Maryland," said Mary Wright, Maryland Food Bank Director of Corporate Philanthropy. "Their generous contribution will help us provide thousands of nourishing meals to our neighbors in need. We're profoundly thankful for their commitment to supporting local individuals and families."

In addition to supporting the local community, Cracker Barrel recently announced its national partnership with America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Annapolis' deep military heritage and rich history make the city especially meaningful as Cracker Barrel begins honoring the communities and service members who have shaped America's story. Throughout 2026, Cracker Barrel will celebrate this milestone through special programs and commemorative items inspired by the enduring spirit of American communities.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

About Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. The food bank's statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide more than 119,000 meals every day (more than 43.6 million meals annually) to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

