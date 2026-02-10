Cracks in Social Media Platforms Allow Kids Under 13 Access to Content on Fraud, Drugs and Other Illicit Activity

New Malwarebytes research explores digital safety of social media for kids

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, released new research that explores how social media and gaming platforms from Discord to YouTube handle children's online use. Malwarebytes found that most services work well when kids use the accounts and settings designed for them. But when children are curious, use the wrong account type, or step outside those boundaries, they can easily find content related to criminal activity, purchasing drugs and other illicit or explicit content.

Explore the full findings: www.malwarebytes.com/blog/family-and-parenting/2026/02/how-safe-are-kids-using-social-media-we-did-the-groundwork

"Parents are navigating a fast-moving digital world where offline consequences are quickly felt, be it spoofed accounts, deepfake content or lost funds," said Mark Beare, GM of Consumer at Malwarebytes. "Safeguards exist and are encouraged, but children can still be exposed to harmful content. Parents and guardians need to stay involved: set clear boundaries, start conversations now about cybersecurity and privacy, and build good habits early. Simple steps, such as limiting personal data shared online or using pseudonyms where appropriate, will help protect kids long term."

Key Findings

What emerged was a consistent pattern: curious kids who poke around a little, or who end up using the wrong account type, can run into inappropriate content with surprisingly little effort.

Cracks in the moderation foundations allow risky content: Roblox filters chats for child accounts. However, it also features "Communities," which are groups designed for socializing and discovery. These groups are easily searchable on Roblox, and some use names and terminology commonly linked to criminal activities, including fraud and identity theft. One, called "Fullz," uses a term widely understood to refer to stolen personal information, and "new clothes" is often used to refer to a new batch of stolen payment card data. The visible community may serve as a gateway, while the actual coordination of illicit activity or data trading occurs via "inner chatter" between the community members. The team also found Instagram profiles promoting financial fraud and crypto schemes, even from restricted teen accounts.

While the YouTube Kids platform was locked down in relation to content, the public site is open and hosts a range of inappropriate material, from "how-to" channels through to scenes of semi-nudity and sexually suggestive material. Researchers even found scenes of human execution. Adult accounts are easy to fake: Once past the age gates, curious kids can quickly get to inappropriate material. Researchers found unmoderated nudity and explicit material on the social network Discord, along with TikTok content providing credit card fraud and identity theft tutorials. A little searching on the streaming site Twitch surfaced ads for escort services.

How parents can help keep kids safe online

Parental involvement is the most important layer of protection. Open communication and frequent discussions about what to expect online, what is appropriate behavior by others and what to do if they feel uncomfortable is key. Also, be clear with kids about the real risks involved and why it is important to think about privacy today. Other guidance includes:

Use child or teen accounts where available and avoid defaulting to adult accounts.

Keep friends and followers lists set to private.

Avoid using real names, birthdays, or other identifying details unless they are strictly required.

Where possible, use dummy data for non-essential profile fields.

Avoid facial recognition features for children's accounts.

For teens, be aware of "spam" or secondary accounts they've set up that may have looser settings.

