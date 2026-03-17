Malwarebytes Survey Finds 90% of People Don't Trust AI with Their Data

New research reveals nearly universal distrust, surging support for national privacy laws and an inkling of hope through individual actions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, released new research today revealing an updated view on privacy in the age of AI. While AI use is becoming increasingly common, 90% of respondents said they're worried about AI using their data without consent and 91% support national laws regulating personal data use. The findings highlight growing distrust around AI, with many people scaling back AI use and taking proactive steps to protect their privacy.

Read the report: www.malwarebytes.com/blog/privacyresearch2026

Privacy concerns spark action

AI has become a hot topic in cybersecurity with the onset of new technology fueling advancements in protection but also volume and scale for adversaries. The research reveals that many people are unsure of exactly how AI is being used for their benefit and the privacy implications which lead to distrust and confusion.

"The tools that can do almost anything are now inviting pushback from the public: What can they do with our data? The problem, some are finding, is that we still don't know," said David Ruiz, Senior Privacy Advocate, Malwarebytes. "The broad distrust of AI tools that Malwarebytes found points to a larger online world in which the biggest companies have built their success on their users' data. It is encouraging to see people increasingly take actions to protect their own privacy, from disengaging with AI tools that they don't trust, to adopting best practices like enabling multifactor authentication, using ad blockers, and removing their personal data online wherever possible."

Key findings

Concern about AI use of data is high: 90% of people are worried about AI using their data without consent. 88% do not freely share personal information with AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini. 84% have not shared personal health information with AI tools. 43% have stopped using ChatGPT; 42% have stopped using Gemini.

A bright spot, fewer people feel helpless: 63% feel resigned that their data is already out there, down from 74% last year.

People are feeling empowered and taking action: 49% have stopped using TikTok; 44% Instagram; 37% Facebook 76% use multi-factor authentication (up from 69%) 82% opt out of data collection where possible (up from 75%) 71% use an ad blocker (up from 69%) 46% use a VPN (up from 42%) 48% read privacy policies and reports (up from 43%) 38% use fake/dummy data when possible (up from 33%) 25% use a personal data removal service (up from 23%)



Cybersecurity protection from Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes views AI as a powerful tool to reduce risks created by AI, while also using AI to prevent, detect and respond to threats in new ways. At the same time, Malwarebytes takes data privacy seriously, offering all-in-one cybersecurity protection for all consumer devices alongside privacy and identity protection with strict data privacy policies.

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Research Methodology:

Malwarebytes conducted a pulse survey of its newsletter readers across the globe between January 26 and February 3, 2026, via the Alchemer Survey platform. In total, 1,235 people responded.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

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SOURCE Malwarebytes