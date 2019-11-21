Craft Capital Management Closes Preferred Offering of 1 mm for Cardiff Lexington

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden City, NY based Brokerage firm Craft Capital Management is pleased to announce the closing of a 1 million-dollar preferred offering for Cardiff Lexington, symbol CDIX. This was placed with one fund investor, who committed to the entire 1 million for the offering.

"Alex Cunningham the CEO of CDIX is starting to truly execute his vision for CDIX. This infusion of capital, we believe will assist CDIX on their continued acquisition and debt restructuring path of sustained growth and towards profitability," said Barry Kiront, CEO of Craft Capital Management LLC.

"We really appreciate the guidance and support of Craft Capital Management as we continue to transition the capital structure at Cardiff Lexington with our eye firmly fixed to our acquisition driven growth model," stated CEO Alex Cunningham. "This is one of many key steps in order to implement that strategy."

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved.

About Craft Capital Management

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services. Additional information about Craft Capital Management LLC is available at www.craftcm.com. If you would like to inquire how Craft Capital may be able to assist with your company's financial needs, please contact us at info@craftcm.com.

About Cardiff Lexington

Cardiff is a small cap Holding Company targeting private middle market companies for acquisition. Our diversified holdings offer accredited investors mitigated risk. Cardiff provides acquisition target companies equity capitalization and equity exit strategies. Subsidiary profit centers consolidate audited financial reporting like a cooperative or mutual fund for the protection of those subsidiaries and investors alike. Cardiff raises money from private equity investment groups, individual investors, institutional investors and conventional lenders that can invest in one or all Cardiff subsidiaries. Cardiff helps owners of companies get their equity out of their business while maintaining absolute control of that subsidiary operation. Management operates independently as standalone Cardiff Subsidiary gaining liquidity and many other advantages of the Power of a Public Company. Cardiff acquisition targets are successful companies with a solid management team, consistent revenue growth, and positive EBITDA. We are industry agnostic and have few geographical limitations.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cardiff Lexington's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of such Act. Words such as, but not limited to "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the financial markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and cost of capital. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made. Cardiff Lexington disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

